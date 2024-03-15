Open Menu

NCA Offers Number Of Professional Graduate Degree Courses

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024

NCA offers number of professional graduate degree courses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) National College of Arts (NCA) offers a number of professional under-graduate and graduate degree courses.

The National College of Arts successfully transitioned from an Annual System to Semester System in 2020 with all Degree Programme courses and structures approved from the Academic Committee of the board of Governors NCA with promulgation of NCA Act 2021.

NCA Senior faculty member told APP that National College of Arts has achieved another milestone of being a Federal Chartered Institute which has elevated its status as a unique institution in the field of Art and Design, adding that it is indeed a moment of pride for the National College of Arts that it has gained the status of a Chartered Institute.

“Since then NCA has continued to expand its outreach and infrastructure. We hope that the coming years bring more seminal prospects to take NCA to new heights of success", he added.

