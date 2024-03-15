NCA Offers Number Of Professional Graduate Degree Courses
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) National College of Arts (NCA) offers a number of professional under-graduate and graduate degree courses.
The National College of Arts successfully transitioned from an Annual System to Semester System in 2020 with all Degree Programme courses and structures approved from the Academic Committee of the board of Governors NCA with promulgation of NCA Act 2021.
NCA Senior faculty member told APP that National College of Arts has achieved another milestone of being a Federal Chartered Institute which has elevated its status as a unique institution in the field of Art and Design, adding that it is indeed a moment of pride for the National College of Arts that it has gained the status of a Chartered Institute.
“Since then NCA has continued to expand its outreach and infrastructure. We hope that the coming years bring more seminal prospects to take NCA to new heights of success", he added.
Recent Stories
Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services
IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system
Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'
Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel
Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions
Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..
Second review under IMF's Stand by Arrangement (SBA)
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police bust street criminal gang; arrest three active members3 minutes ago
-
QAU announces PBM scholarships for MS, M.Phil students3 minutes ago
-
Pak Army organizes cultural symposium in Bajaur3 minutes ago
-
HESCO detects 398 connections involved in power theft, 30 booked3 minutes ago
-
Consumer Right Activist a on World consumer protection day call for raising awareness, respect their ..33 minutes ago
-
Drum beating culture in Sehri still gripping citizens' attention33 minutes ago
-
ECP issues schedule of in-house polling for village & neighborhood chairmanship in 24 districts of K ..33 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 98 kg drugs in 13 operations43 minutes ago
-
NA grants extension to seven Ordinances for further 120 days43 minutes ago
-
PM kicks off spring plantation drive, vows to save country from climate change risks43 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Railways breaks record with longest freight train run43 minutes ago
-
NA offers Fateha for innocent people martyred in Palestine by Israeli forces1 hour ago