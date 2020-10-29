UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCC Starts Coordination With Stakeholders In Development Of SNC: Shafqat Mahmood

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 01:54 PM

NCC starts coordination with stakeholders in development of SNC: Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday said that National Curriculum Council (NCC) has started coordination in development of 'Single National Curriculum' (SNC) in the country with active participation of all provinces and other relevant stakeholders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday said that National Curriculum Council (NCC) has started coordination in development of 'Single National Curriculum' (SNC) in the country with active participation of all provinces and other relevant stakeholders.

The Minister said that comparative studies were conducted to align SNC with international standards, adding that these includes analysis of Pakistan curriculum with Singapore and Cambridge Curriculum, Pakistan learners standards comparison with Singapore, Malaysia/Indonesia and UK Standards, adding that all the findings were incorporated in the SNC.

The minister further said that consultative process was carried out with engagement of stakeholders from all provinces and areas including public and private sector, the federal government educational institutions (FGEIs).

He said that under phase-1 first draft of SNC for Grade Pre I-V was developed and shared with all the provinces/ areas and Cambridge University for their input and feedback. Provincial and Area workshops were subsequently held in all federating units from November 2019 to January 2020.

He said that the services of Aga Khan University, Institute for Educational Development (AKU-IED) were hired to ensure value-addition of SNC and development of Teacher training modules and assessment framework.

"Input and feedback received from all federating units, FGEIs, AKU-IED and Cambridge University were then collated and consolidated in the second draft of SNC. This formed the basis for discussions and consensus building during the National Conference on SNC February 11-14, 2020" he said.

The minister further said that first phase Curriculum for Grade Pre-1 to V was presented to the Prime Minister on March 19, who expressed his satisfaction over the completion of the first phase within the given timeframe, adding that after completion of textbooks on the basis of SNC phase-1 for Grade Pre-1 to V, uniform curriculum at Primary level will be implemented throughout the country from March 2021.

Similar to first phase, SNC for Grade 6 to 8 will be developed and implemented throughout Pakistan by March 2022 and for 9 to 12 by March 2023.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Education Singapore Cambridge United Kingdom January February March November 2019 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan announces 15-member squad for home series ..

6 minutes ago

21 dead, dozens missing in Vietnam after typhoon b ..

1 minute ago

Spain closes 4 more regions to contain COVID-19 sp ..

1 minute ago

Thal Jeep rally starts on Nov 20

1 minute ago

Japan's COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000, Tokyo's in ..

5 minutes ago

Re-construction of Karachi-Hyderabad M-9 as per in ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.