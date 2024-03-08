Open Menu

NCHD Organizes Seminar On Women Day

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2024 | 03:50 PM

NCHD organizes seminar on Women Day

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The National Commission for Human Development in collaboration

with the Social Work Department of the University of Sargodha organized

a seminar in connection with the International Women's Day at SOS Children Village

here on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner Amina Ehsan Tarar was a chief guest of the event while

Chairperson of Social Work Department at the University of Sargodha Dr Beenish Ejaz,

Assistant Director of NCHD Sargodha Asif Ali Tarar, President SWCCI Shamim Aftab, Lecturer

College for Special education Samreen Akhtar and faculty and students as well as women

and children residing in the SOS participated.

During the ceremony, AC Amina Ehsan Tarar said that it was a recognized fact that beauty,

dignity and stability of society were hidden in sacrifices and struggle of women.

Beenish Ejaz said that the role of women in the welfare of society was fundamentally important

and by providing them a conducive environment they could take part their vital role in making

the country progress.

President of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sargodha Shameem Aftab said

that in the process of societal reform, the role of women was very important.

At the end, women from various walks of life were awarded certificates of appreciation

for their excellent performance.

Later on, an awareness walk was also organized.

