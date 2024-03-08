NCHD Organizes Seminar On Women Day
Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The National Commission for Human Development in collaboration
with the Social Work Department of the University of Sargodha organized
a seminar in connection with the International Women's Day at SOS Children Village
here on Friday.
Assistant Commissioner Amina Ehsan Tarar was a chief guest of the event while
Chairperson of Social Work Department at the University of Sargodha Dr Beenish Ejaz,
Assistant Director of NCHD Sargodha Asif Ali Tarar, President SWCCI Shamim Aftab, Lecturer
College for Special education Samreen Akhtar and faculty and students as well as women
and children residing in the SOS participated.
During the ceremony, AC Amina Ehsan Tarar said that it was a recognized fact that beauty,
dignity and stability of society were hidden in sacrifices and struggle of women.
Beenish Ejaz said that the role of women in the welfare of society was fundamentally important
and by providing them a conducive environment they could take part their vital role in making
the country progress.
President of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sargodha Shameem Aftab said
that in the process of societal reform, the role of women was very important.
At the end, women from various walks of life were awarded certificates of appreciation
for their excellent performance.
Later on, an awareness walk was also organized.
