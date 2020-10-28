NCOC declares wearing face masks mandatory amid fears of second wave of Covid-19

(@fidahassanain)

NCOC has directed the authorities concerned to implement new SOPs to control spread of Coronavirus in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2020) National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) declared wearing of masks as mandatory in all public and private spaces owing to second wave of Covid-19.

The NCOC chaired by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar also issued new Standard Operating Procedures (Sops) to avoid Covid-19.

According to the guidelines, wearing face masks was made mandatory in all public and private spaces.

“People are required to put on face masks and maintain social distancing to prevent spread of Covid-19,” said the NCOC.

The Centre said that detailed instructions were issued to all provinces in this regard. It also directed authorities concerned to ensure implementation of SOPs in all markets, shopping malls, public transport and restaurants.

The new order came at the moment when 14 more deaths were reported in different parts of the country during the last 24 hours.

Smart lockdown has also been implemented in 4374 areas across the country.