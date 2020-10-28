UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCOC Declares Wearing Face Masks Mandatory Amid Fears Of Second Wave Of Covid-19

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 01:34 PM

NCOC declares wearing face masks mandatory amid fears of second wave of Covid-19

NCOC has directed the authorities concerned to implement new SOPs to control spread of Coronavirus in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2020) National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) declared wearing of masks as mandatory in all public and private spaces owing to second wave of Covid-19.

The NCOC chaired by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar also issued new Standard Operating Procedures (Sops) to avoid Covid-19.

According to the guidelines, wearing face masks was made mandatory in all public and private spaces.

“People are required to put on face masks and maintain social distancing to prevent spread of Covid-19,” said the NCOC.

The Centre said that detailed instructions were issued to all provinces in this regard. It also directed authorities concerned to ensure implementation of SOPs in all markets, shopping malls, public transport and restaurants.

The new order came at the moment when 14 more deaths were reported in different parts of the country during the last 24 hours.

Smart lockdown has also been implemented in 4374 areas across the country.

Related Topics

Asad Umar Market All

Recent Stories

Australia cheers end of Melbourne lock down but vi ..

13 minutes ago

Shahzad Akbar contacts IGP, CS, KP to discuss impr ..

13 minutes ago

Powerful Storm Molave Hits Central Vietnam, Left 2 ..

13 minutes ago

France's PSA sales hold up despite pandemic

13 minutes ago

Rs 1.4 mln fine imposed to profiteers, two sent to ..

13 minutes ago

Heineken reports Q3 net profit down 76%

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.