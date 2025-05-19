PSL 2025 Match 30 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2025 Match 30 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings - See PSL 10 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

The Pakistan Super League 2025 league stage concludes as Islamabad United and Karachi Kings clash in a winner-takes-all match where championship dreams, city pride, and legacy will be decided under the Rawalpindi lights. The HBL PSL Match 30 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings will be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday, May 19, 2025, at 7:30 PM PST.

Will Islamabad's championship DNA prevail? Or will Karachi's star power finally click when it matters most? If you are not in the stadium or can’t watch the action live on TV, stay tuned to UrduPoint to see the live score of HBL PSL 10 Match 30, Islamabad United vs. Karachi Kings.

Head-to-Head PSL Past Records: Islamabad United vs. Karachi Kings

Look at Islamabad United's performance against Karachi Kings in previous PSL seasons. In the last PSL seasons, Islamabad United played 22 matches against Karachi Kings and won 16. So, Islamabad United is the favourite to win the 30th match of PSL 2025.

Now, let's examine the past performance of each team individually.

PSL Past Records of Islamabad United

Islamabad United has played 100 PSL matches from 2016 to the previous season and won 55, achieving a 55% win percentage. They are now the defending champions and will fight to win the trophy again.

PSL Past Records of Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings played 95 PSL matches from 2016 until the previous season and won 36, for a 37.89% win percentage. The Kings were the champions of PSL 2020, but they have ended up in the league stage for the past three seasons. They made a good comeback this season, and we hope to see them in the Playoffs this time.

Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings in PSL 10

United faced the Karachi Kings in its 4th match of the season. United won the toss and decided to bowl first. Kings scored 128 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. United chased the target in the 18th over, winning the match by six wickets with 17 balls left.

Let’s review how Islamabad United and Karachi Kings are doing against other teams in the HBL PSL Season 10.

Islamabad United in PSL 10

Islamabad United faced Lahore Qalandars in the tournament opener of PSL 10. United won the toss and decided to bowl first. Qalandars were all out in the final over, scoring 139 runs. United chased the target in the 18th over, winning the match by eight wickets with 14 balls left.

Islamabad United faced Peshawar Zalmi in its second match of the season. They won the toss and decided to bat first. United scored 243 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Peshawar Zalmi were all out in the 19th over, scoring just 141 runs, and United won the match by 102 runs.

Islamabad faced the Sultans in their third clash of PSL 10. The Sultans won the toss and decided to bowl first. Islamabad United scored 202 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Sultans were all out in the 19th over, scoring just 155 runs, and United won the match by 47 runs.

The 5th match of Islamabad United in PSL 10 was against Multan Sultans. Sultans won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 168 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. United chased the target in the 18th over, winning the match by seven wickets with 17 balls left.

Islamabad United faced Lahore Qalandars again in their sixth match of PSL 10. United won the toss and decided to bowl first. In 20 overs, Qalandars scored 209 runs at the loss of six wickets. United was all out in the 17th over, scoring 121 runs. Lahore won the match by 88 runs.

The 7th match of Islamabad United in PSL 10 was against Peshawar Zalmi. United won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 143 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Peshawar Zalmi chased the target in the 17th over, winning the match by six wickets with 20 balls left.

Islamabad United faced Quetta Gladiators in their 8th match this season. Quetta Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first. United scored 157 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Quetta Gladiators chased the target in the last over, winning the match by two wickets with one ball left.

The 9th match of Islamabad United in PSL 10 was against Quetta Gladiators. United won the toss and decided to bowl first. Gladiators scored 263 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Islamabad United was all out in the last over, scoring 154 runs; Gladiators won the match by 109 runs.

Karachi Kings in PSL 10

Peshawar Zalmi faced Karachi Kings in their 4th match in PSL 10. Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Peshawar Zalmi scored 17 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Karachi Kings chased the target in the last over, winning the match by two wickets with three balls left.

Karachi Kings played their first match of the season against Multan Sultans. The Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Multan Sultans scored 234 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Kings chased the target in the last over, winning the match by four wickets with four balls left.

Karachi Kings faced Lahore Qalandars in their 2nd match in PSL 10. Qalandars won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 201 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Kings were all out in the last over, scoring 136 runs, and Qalandars won the match by 65 runs.

Karachi Kings faced Quetta Gladiators in their 3rd match of PSL 10. Kings won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 175 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Kings restricted Gladiators to 119 runs at the loss of nine wickets, winning the match by 56 runs.

Karachi Kings played their fifth match of the season against Peshawar Zalmi. The Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Peshawar Zalmi scored 17 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Karachi Kings chased the target in the last over, winning the match by two wickets with three balls left.

The sixth match of Karachi Kings in PSL 10 was against Quetta Gladiators. The Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first this time. Gladiators were all out in the last over, scoring 142 runs. However, the Karachi Kings restricted the Gladiators to 137 runs at the end of 20 overs, winning the match by five runs.

Karachi Kings again faced Multan Sultans in their seventh match this season.

They won the toss and decided to bat first. Kings scored 204 runs at the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. They restricted Multan Sultans to 117 runs in the 17th over, winning the match by 87 runs.

Karachi Kings played against Lahore Qalandars again this season in their eighth match. The Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Because of bad weather, Lahore Qalandars scored 160 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 15 overs under the DLS method. Karachi Kings were given the target of 168 runs, which they achieved in the 15th over at the loss of six wickets, winning the match by four wickets with three balls left.

Karachi Kings again faced Peshawar Zalmi in their 9th match in PSL 10. Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first. Kings scored 237 runs at the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Karachi Kings restricted Peshawar Zalmi to 214 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs, winning the match by 23 runs.

Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Points Table

Review how Islamabad United and Karachi Kings perform at the HBL PSL 10 Points Table.

Islamabad United in PSL 10 Points Table

Islamabad United has played nine matches this season. It has won twice against Multan Sultans and once against Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi, and Karachi Kings, but it lost once against Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi and twice against Quetta Gladiators. Its net Run Rate is currently -0.044. It is in fourth place in the PSL 10 Points table with 10 points.

Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Points Table

Karachi Kings have played nine matches this season, winning twice against Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi and once against Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators, but losing once to Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars, and Islamabad United. Their net Run Rate is currently +0.514, and with 12 points, the Kings are in second place in the PSL 10 Points table.

PSL 10 Match 30 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings Squads

The following is the list of Islamabad United and Karachi Kings' playing 11s for Pakistan Super League 10, Match 30.

Playing 11 of Islamabad United

The Islamabad United playing 11 for PSL 2025 Match 30 will include the following players.

Shadab Khan (C) Mathew Short Naseem Shah Azam Khan Imad Wasim Jason Holder Haider Ali Salman Ali Agha Ben Dwarshuis Salman Irshad Colin Munro Andries Gous Rumman Raees Mohammad Nawaz Hunain Shah Saad Masood Riley Meredith Rassie van der Dussen Muhammad Shahzad Sahibzada Farhan

Islamabad United 2025 Batters

Batters of Islamabad United for PSL 10 Match 30 will be among the following players.

Haider Ali

Colin Munro

Rassie van der Dussen

Sahibzada Farhan

Andries Gous

Azam Khan

Islamabad United 2025 Bowlers

The bowlers for Islamabad United in PSL 10 Match 30 will be among the following players.

Ben Dwarshuis

Hunain Shah

Naseem Shah

Riley Meredith

Salman Irshad

Rumman Raees

Islamabad United 2025 All-Rounders

All-rounders for the Islamabad United in PSL 10 Match 30 will be among the following players.

Shadab Khan

Imad Wasim

Jason Holder

Mathew Short

Mohammad Nawaz

Muhammad Shahzad

Saad Masood

Salman Ali Agha

Islamabad United 2025 Wicketkeeper

Andries Gous or Azam Khan will be the wicketkeeper of Islamabad United for PSL 2025 Match 30.

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings

The playing 11 for Karachi Kings in PSL 2025 Match 30 will include the following players.

David Warner (C) Adam Milne Mohammad Abbas Afridi Hasan Ali James Vince Khushdil Shah Aamir Jamal Irfan Khan Niazi Shan Masood Arafat Minhas Litton Das Mir Hamza Tim Seifert Zahid Mehmood Fawad Ali Riazullah Kane Williamson Mohammad Nabi Omair Bin Yousuf Mirza Mamoon

Karachi Kings 2025 Batters

Batters for the Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Match 30 will be among the following players.

David Warner

Irfan Khan Niazi

Kane Williamson

Riazullah

Omair Bin Yousuf

Shan Masood

Litton Das

Tim Seifert

James Vince

Karachi Kings 2025 Bowlers

Bowlers for the Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Match 30 will be among the following players.

Adam Milne

Mohammad Abbas Afridi

Fawad Ali

Hasan Ali

Mir Hamza

Zahid Mehmood

Mirza Mamoon

Karachi Kings 2025 All-Rounders

All-rounders for the Karachi Kings in PSL 10 Match 30 will include the following players.

Aamir Jamal

Arafat Minhas

Khushdil Shah

Mohammad Nabi

Karachi Kings 2025 Wicketkeepers

Litton Das or Tim Seifert will be the wicketkeeper of Karachi Kings for PSL 2025 Match 30.

According to the head-to-head history and past performance of teams in previous PSL seasons, Islamabad United is the favorite team to win PSL 10 Match 30. However, Karachi Kings are playing well this season. We predict that Karachi Kings will win the 30th match in PSL 10. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any single delivery could swing momentum for either side.

PSL 10 Match 30 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score

To stay updated, see the PSL 2025 Match 30, Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings' live score at 7:30 PM PST on Monday, May 19, 2025, on UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.

HTML