Talent Hunt Program Providing Platform For Young Cricketers: Tariq Fazal
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 19, 2025 | 08:32 PM
Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that the Talent Hunt Program is offering opportunities for talented individuals to emerge in the field of cricket, with over 100,000 young people participating in just three trials
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that the Talent Hunt Program is offering opportunities for talented individuals to emerge in the field of cricket, with over 100,000 young people participating in just three trials.
Speaking in the National Assembly during question hour session on Monday, he highlighted the government's commitment to promoting sports at the grassroots level.
Dr. Chaudhry informed the House that structural changes have been made by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) at the provincial level to ensure wider participation from youth.
He said that previously, there were only five domestic teams, but with the creation of regional teams, the number has now increased to 18.
Around 80,000 players between the ages of 16 to 19 are currently participating in various competitions.
Responding to a supplementary question from MNA Alia Kamran, Dr. Chaudhry reiterated that the Talent Hunt Program is helping talented young cricketers get the recognition they deserve. He also mentioned that over the past three years, numerous cricket-related activities have been organized at the provincial and district levels.
Meanwhile, MNA Shazia Marri raised concerns over the discontinuation of the Pakistan Junior League, noting that the reasons behind its closure have not been disclosed.
Recent Stories
Free cancer medicines to continue in Islamabad, GB, and AJK: Nelson Azeem
GCSI UK, TDAP delegation discuss bilateral cooperation with LCCI
Pakistan launches $37 mln climate program to tackle glacier melting and water sh ..
Chamber delegation meets RPO Rawalpindi to strengthen security measures
PSL X: Islamabad United score 107 runs in 10th over for no loss against Karachi ..
Two sanitation workers die of suffocation in manhole
Talent hunt program providing platform for young cricketers: Tariq Fazal
PFA discards thousands of contaminated kulfis
JWEC Member visits Sundar Industrial Estate
NDMA equipped with modern tools and training, Minister told NA
SIFC has attracted record foreign investment, NA informed
SSP Operations for tight security at cattle markets
More Stories From Sports
-
PSL X: Islamabad United score 107 runs in 10th over for no loss against Karachi Kings9 minutes ago
-
Talent hunt program providing platform for young cricketers: Tariq Fazal3 minutes ago
-
Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis kicks off15 minutes ago
-
Pakistani Squash star Ahsan Ayaz to play in US tournaments22 minutes ago
-
Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ACC7 hours ago
-
Lahore Qalandars secure playoffs spot, Peshawar Zalmi miss out for first time25 minutes ago
-
PAF honoured at PSL 10 match in Rawalpindi stadium25 minutes ago
-
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today1 day ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Will Win1 day ago
-
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets1 day ago
-
Sirbaz Khan successfully summits 8,586m Mount Kangchenjunga without oxygen1 day ago
-
Karachi Kings down Peshawar to qualify for playoffs2 days ago