Talent hunt program providing platform for young cricketers: Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that the Talent Hunt Program is offering opportunities for talented individuals to emerge in the field of cricket, with over 100,000 young people participating in just three trials.

Speaking in the National Assembly during question hour session on Monday, he highlighted the government's commitment to promoting sports at the grassroots level.

Dr. Chaudhry informed the House that structural changes have been made by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) at the provincial level to ensure wider participation from youth.

He said that previously, there were only five domestic teams, but with the creation of regional teams, the number has now increased to 18.

Around 80,000 players between the ages of 16 to 19 are currently participating in various competitions.

Responding to a supplementary question from MNA Alia Kamran, Dr. Chaudhry reiterated that the Talent Hunt Program is helping talented young cricketers get the recognition they deserve. He also mentioned that over the past three years, numerous cricket-related activities have been organized at the provincial and district levels.

Meanwhile, MNA Shazia Marri raised concerns over the discontinuation of the Pakistan Junior League, noting that the reasons behind its closure have not been disclosed.