UrduPoint.com

Need Stressed To Promote Country's Soft Image Through Films

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Need stressed to promote country's soft image through films

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Provincial Secretary of Information and Culture Asif Bilal Lodhi said on Tuesday that all possible facilities would be ensured for the promotion of local film industry.

He was presided over a meeting regarding the selection of land for the establishment of film production centre, complex and commencement of construction work here at Al-hamra Cultural Complex.

Apart from additional secretaries of culture and admin, well-known filmmaker and producer Syed Noor and chairman of Punjab Censor board Ch Gull Zaman attended the meeting.

The secretary said that film was a powerful medium of mass communication and limiting films to mere entertainment was an abuse of this medium itself. Films were simultaneously reflecting cultural values, society and even political, economic and geographical situations, he said, adding that film could be used not only as a means of training and character building for our generation but also to promote the country's soft image before the international community.

He thanked the Punjab Chief Minister for announcement of the establishment of a world class film production centre and complex in Lahore.

The secretary appealed to the filmmakers through Syed Noor to make their films a means of moral and social training for the youth and teach them to love their values.

Instead of promoting western culture, focus should be on preserving local culture, he maintained.

"Our clothes, our words, and our culture are the mirror of our multifaceted culture but accepting the influence of other cultures and making them part of our culture will rob us of our identity" he added.

Asif Bilal Lodhi stated that filmmakers should ensure the restoration of their identity through their films.

He instructed the Additional Secretary (Culture) to start the work on preparing the suitable location for the complex and the architectural design of the building underthe guidance of Syed Noor.

Proposals for the identification of location of the complex were also reviewed.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister World Film And Movies Punjab Syed Noor Moral All From Industry Love

Recent Stories

CBUAE cancels registration of BH Insurance Brokera ..

CBUAE cancels registration of BH Insurance Brokerage LLC

14 minutes ago
 UAE President, Mauritanian President discuss bilat ..

UAE President, Mauritanian President discuss bilateral relations over phone

29 minutes ago
 UAE and Africa: 51 years of deep-rooted relations

UAE and Africa: 51 years of deep-rooted relations

59 minutes ago
 UAE tops world in technical and vocational educati ..

UAE tops world in technical and vocational education and training in UNDP&#039;s ..

1 hour ago
 vivo V25 Series Launching Soon In Pakistan — Her ..

Vivo V25 Series Launching Soon In Pakistan — Here’s What We Know So Far

2 hours ago
 General Civil Aviation published world first Natio ..

General Civil Aviation published world first National Regulation Related to Vert ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.