LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Provincial Secretary of Information and Culture Asif Bilal Lodhi said on Tuesday that all possible facilities would be ensured for the promotion of local film industry.

He was presided over a meeting regarding the selection of land for the establishment of film production centre, complex and commencement of construction work here at Al-hamra Cultural Complex.

Apart from additional secretaries of culture and admin, well-known filmmaker and producer Syed Noor and chairman of Punjab Censor board Ch Gull Zaman attended the meeting.

The secretary said that film was a powerful medium of mass communication and limiting films to mere entertainment was an abuse of this medium itself. Films were simultaneously reflecting cultural values, society and even political, economic and geographical situations, he said, adding that film could be used not only as a means of training and character building for our generation but also to promote the country's soft image before the international community.

He thanked the Punjab Chief Minister for announcement of the establishment of a world class film production centre and complex in Lahore.

The secretary appealed to the filmmakers through Syed Noor to make their films a means of moral and social training for the youth and teach them to love their values.

Instead of promoting western culture, focus should be on preserving local culture, he maintained.

"Our clothes, our words, and our culture are the mirror of our multifaceted culture but accepting the influence of other cultures and making them part of our culture will rob us of our identity" he added.

Asif Bilal Lodhi stated that filmmakers should ensure the restoration of their identity through their films.

He instructed the Additional Secretary (Culture) to start the work on preparing the suitable location for the complex and the architectural design of the building underthe guidance of Syed Noor.

Proposals for the identification of location of the complex were also reviewed.