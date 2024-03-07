Neighbour arrested for robbery; 11 tola gold ornaments recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Rawat police here on Thursday managed to net a dacoit allegedly involved in a dacoity and recovered a car, 11 tola gold ornaments, a costly watch and weapon used in the robbery.

According to a police spokesman, a dacoity case was registered against unknown persons in Rawat police station.

Police after initial inquiry, investigated the neighbour namely Saad Abrar, who revealed that he along with his accomplices were involved in the robbery. A car, 11 tola gold ornaments, a costly watch and weapons used in the dacoity were recovered from the arrested accused.

The SHO Rawat said that the arrested accused have been shifted to jail for identification parade.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar appreciated police performance and said that the lawbreakers could not escape from the grip of the law.