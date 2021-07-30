NEPRA approves 7 paisa reduction in power tariff for 3rd quarter of FY-2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday notified 7 paisa per unit reduction in power tariff on uniform basis for all consumers except of lifeline and Industrial Support Package on account of quarterly adjustment pertaining to 3rd quarter of Fiscal year 2020-21.

The Authority has approved negative amount/refund of Rs 6.7 billion for a period of 12 months for X-Wapda DICSOs, said a notification.

The decision is intimated to the Federal Government prior to its notification in the official gazette. This is also not applicable on the consumers of K-Electric.

The Authority has decided to apply the same w.e.f. October 01, 2021 and shall remain applicable for 12 months.