NEPRA Authority formally welcomes Mathar Rana as member

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Authority comprising Chairman Tauseef H. Farooqi and Members Rafique Ahmad Shaikh and Maqsood Anwar Khan formally welcomed Mathar Niaz Rana, who joined NEPRA as Member (Tariff/Finance), representing the province of Balochistan.

Later on, an introductory meeting of the new Member was arranged with the NEPRA employees, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

The Member introduced himself and shared his various academic and professional achievements during his career.

He also encouraged the employees to approach him personally for any professional and service-related matter.

He further advised the employees not to let differences of opinion affect their personal relationship.

Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H. Farooqi appreciated the rich experience of the new Member and shared his confidence that the new Member with his vision and experience will immensely contribute to the achievement of NEPRA goals.

He further emphasised on the employees to maintain work-life balance for better performance.