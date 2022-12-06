UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Authority Formally Welcomes Mathar Rana As Member

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2022 | 06:20 PM

NEPRA Authority formally welcomes Mathar Rana as member

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Authority comprising Chairman Tauseef H. Farooqi and Members Rafique Ahmad Shaikh and Maqsood Anwar Khan formally welcomed Mathar Niaz Rana, who joined NEPRA as Member (Tariff/Finance), representing the province of Balochistan.

Later on, an introductory meeting of the new Member was arranged with the NEPRA employees, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

The Member introduced himself and shared his various academic and professional achievements during his career.

He also encouraged the employees to approach him personally for any professional and service-related matter.

He further advised the employees not to let differences of opinion affect their personal relationship.

Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H. Farooqi appreciated the rich experience of the new Member and shared his confidence that the new Member with his vision and experience will immensely contribute to the achievement of NEPRA goals.

He further emphasised on the employees to maintain work-life balance for better performance.

Related Topics

Balochistan Nepra

Recent Stories

Govt decides to limit HEC powers

Govt decides to limit HEC powers

1 hour ago
 Mahira Khan’s portraits go viral on social media ..

Mahira Khan’s portraits go viral on social media

1 hour ago
 Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musad ..

Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musadik

2 hours ago
 General elections to be held in October next year: ..

General elections to be held in October next year: Ahsan

3 hours ago
 realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite ..

Realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite realme Products on its 12.12 ..

4 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuri ..

Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuries

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.