NEPRA Grants License To KPK Transmission, Grid Company

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

NEPRA grants license to KPK Transmission, Grid Company

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday granted a license to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Transmission & Grid System Company (Private) Limited to act as a Provincial Grid Company (PGC) in the province.

The Authority granted the licence to PGC in terms of Section-18A of the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Act, 1997 (referred to as the "NEPRA Act"), said a statement issued here.

The grant of license to the subsidiary/company of the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will facilitate in connecting the under construction as well as future proposed hydel power projects to the designated load centers not only in the province but will also help in transporting cheap electricity to National Grid. It will also pave the way for development of the province as well as for the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

