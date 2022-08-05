UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Holds Workshop On "Introduction Of Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market (CTBCM)"

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2022 | 05:20 PM

NEPRA holds workshop on "Introduction of Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market (CTBCM)"

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :In a first of its kind Roadshow series to create awareness about the competitive wholesale electricity market that commenced in Pakistan on May 31, 2022, the Authority successfully organized a workshop titled "Introduction of Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market (CTBCM) here on Friday.

A series of such workshops have already been organized in various cities including on June 24 (Lahore), on July 15 (Peshawar) and on July 22 (Karachi), said a press release.

Chairman NEPRA, Mr. Tauseef H. Farooqi and Member NEPRA, Engr. Maqsood Anwar Khan inaugurated today's session.

The Chairman NEPRA in his opening remarks highlighted the importance of CTBCM and how it is going to bring a paradigm shift in the power sector of Pakistan.

He informed the participants that CTBCM will provide an opportunity to the Industry and bulk power consumers (1 MW or above) to purchase power from suppliers of their choice at mutually agreed rates.

Furthermore, CTBCM includes other institutional and regulatory reforms to bring much needed efficiency, transparency and accountability in the power sector.

The workshop included detailed presentation by officers of NEPRA and CPPA-G on different policy, regulatory, legal and institutional aspects of the CTBCM followed by a Q&A session in which the panel of experts addressed the queries of the wide range of participants including national and international power sector stakeholders, potential service providers and market participants, Federal and provincial entities, IPPs, energy associations, industry associations, legal firms, chambers of commerce, consultants, bankers, donors, lenders, and bulk power consumers.

Subsequent to the workshops, a CTBCM Q&A section has also been created on the official website of NEPRA wherein the detailed responses to the CTBCM related queries of the stakeholders have been provided for the general benefit and information of the interested persons and stakeholders.

