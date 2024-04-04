Open Menu

NEPRA Imposes Rs 50 Mln Fine On DISCOs For Over Load-shedding

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2024 | 05:10 PM

NEPRA imposes Rs 50 mln fine on DISCOs for over load-shedding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed a Rs 50 million fine on various power distribution companies (DISCOs) for carrying out overload-shedding in May and June 2022.

The authority imposed a fine after the completion of an investigation into the issue, according to a statement issued here Thursday. Fines were imposed on Peshawar Electric Supply Company, Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO), Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) and K-Electric for violation of rules and regulations, it further said.

The said DISCOs were found involved in carrying out 4-16 power load-shedding on a commercial basis. The authority had launched legal action after receiving reports about country-wide load-shedding in 2022. The authority provided a complete opportunity to all DISCOs for their defence.

The Authority had directed the DISCOs to disconnect the power supply to defaulters only rather than suspending the power supply to the entire feeder. The DISCOs were also found involved in carrying out load-shedding on a commercial basis during the last summer season, it said.

