NEPRA Imposes Rs 50 Mln Fine On DISCOs For Over Load-shedding
Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed a Rs 50 million fine on various power distribution companies (DISCOs) for carrying out overload-shedding in May and June 2022.
The authority imposed a fine after the completion of an investigation into the issue, according to a statement issued here Thursday. Fines were imposed on Peshawar Electric Supply Company, Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO), Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) and K-Electric for violation of rules and regulations, it further said.
The said DISCOs were found involved in carrying out 4-16 power load-shedding on a commercial basis. The authority had launched legal action after receiving reports about country-wide load-shedding in 2022. The authority provided a complete opportunity to all DISCOs for their defence.
The Authority had directed the DISCOs to disconnect the power supply to defaulters only rather than suspending the power supply to the entire feeder. The DISCOs were also found involved in carrying out load-shedding on a commercial basis during the last summer season, it said.
Recent Stories
Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi
Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi
PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder
IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL
Federal govt notifies Eid holidays
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Corrupt invigilators should be sent behind bars: Minister Bilal Yasin8 seconds ago
-
SDPI's head Dr Abid Suleri appointed as member of PM's Climate Committee12 seconds ago
-
TEPA launches crackdown on illegal signboards15 seconds ago
-
Health Minister meets Deputy Director Bill Gates Foundation for polio18 seconds ago
-
Commissioner for achieving cotton cultivation targets in division21 seconds ago
-
753,000 acre cotton cultivation target set for DG Khan32 seconds ago
-
Winter festival concludes in Chitral36 seconds ago
-
FDA provides relief to 637 applicants39 seconds ago
-
DG Khan Municipal Corporation gets Rs 210m to pay salaries to employees ahead of Eid: MPA Pitafi10 minutes ago
-
Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly inaugurates plantation drive10 minutes ago
-
DIG directs robust security arrangements for Jummat-ul-Wida, Youm-ul-Quds and Lailat-ul-Qadr10 minutes ago
-
Former CEO FESCO Bashir Ahmed retires10 minutes ago