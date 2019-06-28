NEPRA issues directives to DISCOs to cease charging for meter replacement

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :It came to the attention of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) that power Distribution Companies (DISCOs) have been charging cost for replacement of meter to the consumers for defective meters, and specifically for meter display errors.

In pursuance of Clause 4.

4 of the Consumer Service Manual, the consumer is not liable for any discrepancy or fault in metering equipment that is not attributable to any act or omission of the consumer, said a statement issued here Friday.

Accordingly, NEPRA has directed all Distribution Companies to forthwith cease the practice of charging cost for replacement of meter to the consumers for meter replacements, specifically on account of meter display errors, where the discrepancy or fault is not attributable to any act or omission of the consumer.