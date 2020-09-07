New BS-20 posts created for agriculture departments in South Punjab, says Adl. chief secretary south Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Additional chief secretary South Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman said on Monday that new BS-20 posts have been created in agriculture department.

He said all the staff of agriculture department has also been put at the disposal of secretary agriculture south Punjab for assignments in the new structure to address and resolve all agriculture related issues.

Presiding over a meeting with all the divisional heads of agriculture department at Mango Research Institute (MRI) here, he said that agriculture was a big department and untiring efforts were needed to make it operational on modern lines.

He urged all agriculture officials to improve their performance further.

Secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel said that most of the officials in south Punjab needed training for their capacity building added that arrangements were being made in this connection.

He promised to come up to the expectations of the people adding that all tasks would be carried out on fast track as a team and desired targets would be achieved.