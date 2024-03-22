New Electricity Meters To Be Installed By March 31: FESCO CEO
Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2024 | 04:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr. Muhammad Amir has said that necessary materials, meters and cables have been issued for installation of new connections on the applications, received till February 29, which will be installed by March 31.
Apart from this, two new lines of 500-kV Faisalabad West Grid are being laid to solve the complaint of low voltage in Bhamb and nearby areas, which will be completed by June and this problem will be solved on a permanent basis, he was addressing an open court held on Facebook at the FESCO headquarters on Friday.
In response to the questions asked by the public regarding new recruitment to FESCO, he replied that FESCO recruitments were subject to government policy and permission, there is a ban on new recruitments in the power sector, however, some elements are extorting money from people by pretending to recruit through fake advertisements, which is completely illegal.
Public should be aware of them.
He said that various development projects are underway to ensure the provision of best services to consumers at their doorsteps. Helpline 118 and SMS service 8118 are working round the clock for immediate registration and redressal of their complaints. In addition, through the mobile app "FESCO Light", access to other services including new connection, load change, name change has been made very easy for consumers and they are getting these facilities at home with one click.
The consumers of eight districts of FESCO region including Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Toba Tek Singh and Khushab informed the CE FESCO about issues of new connections, LT/HT proposals, two-phase transformers and replacement of defective meters etc.
Chief Engineer (CS) Engineer Sadaf Naz, D. G (Admin) Athar Ayub Chaudhry, Additional DG (PR) Tahir Sheikh, Director CS Iqbal Khan Niazi, Director CC&B Abdul Hai and Deputy Director 118 Ali Imran were also present.
