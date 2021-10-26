New era of prosperity to start very soon: CM Punjab

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that a new era of progress and prosperity would usher in very soon as the government had already approved 97-98 percent development schemes with allocation of funds of Rs 700 billion

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that a new era of progress and prosperity would usher in very soon as the government had already approved 97-98 percent development schemes with allocation of funds of Rs 700 billion.

Talking to the media, he said that Faisalabad was one of the most important cities of Pakistan which had mandated PTI in the last general elections. "We had announced an unprecedented mega development package for Faisalabad and today I have laid foundation stones or inaugurated as many as 78 development projects costing Rs 8.16 billion.

Giving details of few projects, he said that a 60-bed Khurarianwala Rural Health Sector would be upgraded with an estimated cost of Rs 200 million. A cricket stadium in Tandlianwala would be developed at a cost of Rs 75 million while 11 road projects would also be completed at a cost of Rs 3.4 billion.

He said that Jhang Road from Model Bazaar upto Chohla would be repaired as Rs 180 million had been earmarked for it.

About water supply and sewerage schemes, he said that 19 projects would be completed with the cost of Rs.4 billion.

He said that 15 dispensaries would be repaired and rehabilitated with Rs115 million. About education, he said that 25 projects at a cost of Rs160 million would be completed in Faisalabad.

Regarding Rural Access Program (RAP), he said that 5 link roads would be constructed with Rs 300 million.

About other projects, he said that 2362 projects were in the pipeline which would be completed at a cost of Rs 105.424 billion. Among these, 472 projects involving Rs 88 billion were being completed under Annual Development Programme 2021-22. Similarly, 402 Community Development Projects would also be completed at a cost of Rs 3.7 billion.

Under Special Annual Programme (SAP), 828 projects would be undertaken with an estimated cost of Rs 3.2 billion. Similarly, Rs 850 million have been earmarked for 51 projects under Sugarcane Cess Development Programme.

Regarding Punjab Municipal Services Programme, he said that Rs 1.2 billion had been allocated for 441 projects.

About Local Development, he said that 610 development projects would be completed with Rs 2.7 billion.

Regarding specialized health programme, he said that 4 projects were in the pipeline which would be completed at a cost of Rs 1.39 billion.

He said the Punjab government in collaboration with French agency AFD would undertake 4 water supply and drainage projects at a cost of Rs. 41 billion.

Regarding Parking Plaza outside Chiniot Bazaar, he said that land measuring 3 Kanal was available.

"We are reviewing the project which would be started very soon to minimize the traffic mess on city area", he said.

The CM said the Federal government was also providing Rs 2.45 billion to Faisalabad under Sustainable Development Achievement Programme and work on these projects would soon be started.

He said, "We are consulting stakeholders and to redress the traffic related problems, a ring road with total length of about 100 kilometer would be developed around Faisalabad".

He said that ring road would not only accommodate the entire traffic load of the city but it would also be a game changer for the overall development of Faisalabad.

He said that after Lahore, "we are also introducing a new transport system in Faisalabad which will be replicated in Bahawalpur in later phase".

The CM said that he had today inaugurated second phase of District Development Programme with an estimated cost of 6.6 billion which would be completed on fast track basis.

He said that Faisalabad was an industrial city and we have now completed board of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) which would expedite the colonization of industrial estates.

He was optimistic that at least 150 companies would invest in industrial estates during next year.

He said the Punjab government was actively working to facilitate the neglected segments of society and in this connection, Health, Kisan and Labor Cards were being distributed. He hoped that the people of Faisalabad could also benefit from these welfare schemes.

The CM said that Faisalabad had given mandate to the PTI government and we respect this mandate and intend to pay back.

During question-answer session, he said that new districts and Tehsils could be created purely on administrative basis. In this connection, he had already formed a committee which would review the creation of new districts and Tehsils. "In the first phase, we will focus on Lahore and other big districts", he added.

Responding to a question about inflation, he said that corona had completely changed the global economic scenario and price spiral was the natural outcome of this change.

He said the government would announce a comprehensive package of target subsidy which would mitigate the sufferings of downtrodden segments.

He said, "The first year of PTI government was very problematic as our cheques of Rs 54 billion to Rs 56 billion were bounced and we had no resources to meet our needs".

He said that despite of difficult situation, we had announced a record development project with historic allocation of more than Rs 700 billion.

He said, "We need some time to streamline our affairs and complete the ongoing schemes which will give much-needed relief to the masses".

He claimed the PTI government had launched maximum development schemes with maximum funding.

He said that he was very cautious and would not intend to make any false promise, however, he would give a good news during his next tour to Faisalabad.

He said that previous government spent only Rs169 billion while the PTI government had allocated Rs 369 billion for the health sector. "We are introducing health cards which would lessen burden on public sector hospitals. There is no shortage of medicines or funds".

Responding to a question about Local Bodies elections, he said that new Local Bodies Act waspending before the Cabinet and after its approval, LB elections would be announced in the province.