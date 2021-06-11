UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'New Historic Budget Make Life Easier Of Common Man': Kanwal Shauzab

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 02:34 PM

'New historic budget make life easier of common man': Kanwal Shauzab

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Development Kanwal Shauzab Friday said that PTI-led government would give a historic budget for next financial year 2021-22, which aims to mainly focus on making life easier for common man and deserving people of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Development Kanwal Shauzab Friday said that PTI-led government would give a historic budget for next financial year 2021-22, which aims to mainly focus on making life easier for common man and deserving people of the country.

She said the new budget is people working class and farmers-friendly while the development budget will usher in a new era of progress and prosperity in the country, she said while speaking to a Private news channel.

She said a huge funds have been earmarked in the budget for education, health, agriculture and social sector.

She said, a positive change would be brought in the lives of people by completing all projects under Ehsas programme, adding that the new budget would help in poverty alleviation.

She said in the Budget 2021-22 the government made efforts not to increase taxes and to keep the rates of products at their original prices, adding, we tried to give maximum relief to the public.

She said government would go to the people's court and on the basis of its performance.

She said country was moving fast towards economic stability after long time due to prudent policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding, a number of economic indicators have shown improvement despite the challenging environment of Covid-19.

She said growth has been witnessed in agriculture, construction, textile and other sectors while interest rate has come down.

It was a good year for exports and stock markets and the share of Foreign Direct Investment and local investments has increased, she mentioned.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Exports Education Budget Agriculture Man Progress Market Textile National University All Government Share Court

Recent Stories

Voice of America, RFE/RL Not Fully Complying With ..

2 minutes ago

First spell of Pre-Monsoon rain to start from tomo ..

2 minutes ago

Polish Prime Minister Says Confident Baltic Pipe W ..

6 minutes ago

UNRWA Expects Lifting of Gaza Blockade to Be Discu ..

6 minutes ago

Pandemic Freezes Russia-North Korea Road Bridge Pr ..

2 minutes ago

Young girl shot dead by brother in sargodha

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.