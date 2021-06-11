'New historic budget make life easier of common man': Kanwal Shauzab

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Development Kanwal Shauzab Friday said that PTI-led government would give a historic budget for next financial year 2021-22, which aims to mainly focus on making life easier for common man and deserving people of the country

She said the new budget is people working class and farmers-friendly while the development budget will usher in a new era of progress and prosperity in the country, she said while speaking to a Private news channel.

She said a huge funds have been earmarked in the budget for education, health, agriculture and social sector.

She said, a positive change would be brought in the lives of people by completing all projects under Ehsas programme, adding that the new budget would help in poverty alleviation.

She said in the Budget 2021-22 the government made efforts not to increase taxes and to keep the rates of products at their original prices, adding, we tried to give maximum relief to the public.

She said government would go to the people's court and on the basis of its performance.

She said country was moving fast towards economic stability after long time due to prudent policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding, a number of economic indicators have shown improvement despite the challenging environment of Covid-19.

She said growth has been witnessed in agriculture, construction, textile and other sectors while interest rate has come down.

It was a good year for exports and stock markets and the share of Foreign Direct Investment and local investments has increased, she mentioned.