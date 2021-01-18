UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Local Bodies System To Usher In Era Of Development: CM

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

New local bodies system to usher in era of development: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office to review steps for resolving public problems at the grassroots.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chief Secretary and others.

The CM directed that effective steps be taken to resolve the problems of people at their doorsteps adding that the new local bodies system would usher in a new era of development at the basic level. The local bodies system would benefit the people as a strong local government system would help to resolve public problems, he held. Similarly, the Punjab Local Government Act would ensure genuine public representation, he added.

The CM said the government wanted to introduce an exemplary system for empowering local bodies institutions.

He disclosed that a separate development package would be introduced for every district adding that best sanitation services, as well as the provision of clean drinking water, were top priorities of the government.

The government was giving particular attention to the repair and maintenance of roads and streets because the timely solution of problems was the gist of the public-friendly development process, he said.

A democratic system that could solve public problems at their doorsteps was imperative and the PTIgovernment fully believed in the devolution of power and authority at the grassroots, he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Water Government Best Top Usman Buzdar Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Cybercrimes becoming a national security threat: M ..

22 minutes ago

Sugar, wheat prices to be brought down, says Hamma ..

25 minutes ago

HBL PSL 2021 Hamaray Heroes launched

26 minutes ago

Saboor Aly complains about ‘Gora’ culture in s ..

36 minutes ago

Update on Pakistan team

1 hour ago

For the promotion of cultural activities and to cr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.