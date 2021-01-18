New local bodies system to usher in era of development: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office to review steps for resolving public problems at the grassroots.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chief Secretary and others.

The CM directed that effective steps be taken to resolve the problems of people at their doorsteps adding that the new local bodies system would usher in a new era of development at the basic level. The local bodies system would benefit the people as a strong local government system would help to resolve public problems, he held. Similarly, the Punjab Local Government Act would ensure genuine public representation, he added.

The CM said the government wanted to introduce an exemplary system for empowering local bodies institutions.

He disclosed that a separate development package would be introduced for every district adding that best sanitation services, as well as the provision of clean drinking water, were top priorities of the government.

The government was giving particular attention to the repair and maintenance of roads and streets because the timely solution of problems was the gist of the public-friendly development process, he said.

A democratic system that could solve public problems at their doorsteps was imperative and the PTIgovernment fully believed in the devolution of power and authority at the grassroots, he added.