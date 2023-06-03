New runway made operational

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :A new runway at the Faisalabad International Airport has been made operational for flights.

According to a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Authority, the new runway was constructed to facilitate big planes like Airbus 310 and Boeing 747.

The project was completed with an estimated cost of Rs.4 billion and a flight had landed on this runway last night after its opening, he added.