New Variety Mustard Available For Cultivation

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 11:40 AM

New variety mustard available for cultivation

FAISALABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) ::The new variety of mustard developed by the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) is available for cultivation after its approval from the Punjab Seed Council.

UAF sources said on Sunday oilseed research team of the department of plant breeding and genetics UAF had developed a new non-canola oilseed Sarson (Mustard) variety namely UAF-11.

It is short stature (120-130cm) and shattering resistant.

It takes 100-120 days for its maturing besides having nearly 50 percent seed oil contents.

The variety is also fit for mechanical harvesting and would play an important role in reducing import bills of vegetable oils as well, they added.

