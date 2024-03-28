Open Menu

New Waste Management System To Be Applied In Bahawalpur Division

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2024 | 04:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chatha chaired a high-level meeting held to discuss recommendations for a working plan to outsource the solid waste management sector and implement a new waste management system to improve the cleanliness system in Bahawalpur Division.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Khurram Parvez, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Zulfiqar Ali Bhon, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Hussain, CEO BWMC Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, and other officers attended the video link meeting.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chatha, while presiding over the meeting, stated that the Punjab government aims to provide sanitation services through an effective and sustainable model in the solid waste management sector in Bahawalpur Division, similar to other cities across the province.

He mentioned that a waste segregation plant will be installed to separate waste for reusability in the Bahawalpur Division through the new system.

The focus will be on community participation in the new sanitation system, and local community-based teams will be formed to monitor cleanliness improvements in streets, markets, and remote rural areas, which will monitor the performance regarding cleanliness.

Furthermore, he expressed that with an improved sanitation system, environmental pollution can be reduced, and the condition of cities and rural areas can be enhanced. He added that implementing the new sanitation system will also create opportunities for new employment.

