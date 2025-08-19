Newborn Abduction Drama Ends: Father, Accomplices Held In ICT Police Operation
Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Tuesday solved a dramatic case of a one-day-old baby’s abduction in Khanna area, revealing that the perpetrator was none other than the infant’s own father.
A police spokesperson told APP on Tuesday that Khanna Police Station, under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Amir Hayat, swiftly acted on a distress call received through Rescue services reporting that a newborn baby girl had been kidnapped from Bilal Town, Chishtia Market.
He said SHO Amir Hayat registered a case and launched an investigation on modern lines, reviewing CCTV footage and questioning hospital staff, midwives, nurses, doctors, and neighbours. Even a beggar woman sitting outside the house was interrogated.
He said suspicion gradually centered on the baby’s father, Ibrahim. Police seized all mobile phones and retrieved deleted data, including a message reading “Allah Hafiz, bye bye.
” After repeated questioning, Ibrahim confessed that he had handed over the baby to his friend Shazia, who then delivered her to a woman named Iqra.
He said Iqra, who had deceived her in-laws by pretending to be pregnant for nine months using an artificial belly, received the child with the help of her husband Tayyab. Acting on leads, SHO Amir Hayat’s team arrested Shazia, who confessed, and later recovered the infant safely from Mananwala, Sheikhupura. Iqra, her husband, and other accomplices were also taken into custody.
The spokesperson said that senior police officials and local residents lauded the swift and professional action of SHO Amir Hayat, who not only recovered the innocent child but also resolved a complicated and dramatic case within a day.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure
Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador
UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway
Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest
US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy
Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau
FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..
Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..
Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman
Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer
SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC orders timely evacuation of population from potential flood affected areas1 minute ago
-
Rapid medical response to be ensured in flood-hit areas: Mustafa Kamal1 minute ago
-
DC visits One Unit Colony to inspect cleanliness1 minute ago
-
Rescue 1122 on high alert after rainfall1 minute ago
-
Disaster Risk Reduction expo held in AJK1 minute ago
-
Mega drinking water project to be launched in Rawalpindi Div with 1,151 filtration plants1 minute ago
-
Newborn abduction drama ends: Father, accomplices held in ICT Police operation1 minute ago
-
Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur celebrates Golden Jubilee2 minutes ago
-
Rashid Minhas Shaheed to be remembered on Aug 202 minutes ago
-
Holders of blocked CNICs advised to contact Mirpur-AJK DC office11 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts webinar "Four Years of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan: Governance, Domestic Trajector ..11 minutes ago
-
World Photography Day marked in Faisalabad with message of ‘Peace through photography12 minutes ago