Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur celebrates Golden Jubilee

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Member of the National Assembly Malik Muhammad Iqbal Chanar has said that Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur has consistently fulfilled its responsibilities with dedication, taking into account broadcasting needs for entertainment and education, which is commendable.

He added that Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur is a national institution whose voices and programs remain a memorable part of the city’s social life.

He said this as the guest of honor at the Golden Jubilee event of Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur, titled “The World Is My Voice,” held at Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur’s premises, which was attended by prominent city figures from politics, society, academia, and literature. Malik Muhammad Iqbal Chanar also unveiled Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur’s 50-year plaque during the ceremony.

In his remarks, he described Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur as a unique and illustrious institution rooted in the region’s cultural, scientific, and literary traditions. He noted that the station began regular broadcasts on August 18, 1975, and that August 18, 2025 marks a historic milestone. The voice of Radio Pakistan, he said, reaches hearts and awakens thought and awareness beyond just the ears. The national institution has infused a new spirit into local intellectual circles and strengthened literary gatherings.

It has provided a platform for local artists, poets, and writers, enabling their voices and creations to reach far and wide. Over its fifty-year journey, Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur has left deep and positive impacts on the intellectual and cultural landscape of the region, serving as a beacon for future generations.

Malik Iqbal Chanar expressed hope that Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur will continue to serve science, literature, culture, and heritage with the same resolve, zeal, and enthusiasm in the times to come. He highlighted development projects for Bahawalpur from both provincial and Federal governments, noting that the Pakistan Muslim League (N) has a special interest in the city’s development. The guest of honor assured that he would extend all possible cooperation for Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur’s further improvement and announced the immediate start of construction on the station’s rear wall.

Souvenirs and certificates were distributed among outstanding staff and workers associated with Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur. The Golden Jubilee celebration featured performances by artists Mosa Rani, Shahid Ali, Shireen Kanwal, Mohan Bhagat, Ramadan Hussain, and Jamil Parwana.