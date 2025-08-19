Rashid Minhas Shaheed To Be Remembered On Aug 20
Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2025 | 07:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Rashid Minhas Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider) will be paid tribute in a ceremony to be held here on August 20, under the aegis of Rashid Minhas Society, Faisalabad.
The ceremony will be held at a marquee in Rehmanpura near Government MC Girls High school Chak 79/R-B on Narrwala road.
Chairman Zahid Masood Nizami, President Riaz Ahmed Minhas and General Secretary Ejaz Ahmed Minhas, and the people from various walks of life will participate in the ceremony to pay rich tribute to the martyrdom of the Rashid Minhas Saheed on his bravery.
