Disaster Risk Reduction Expo Held In AJK
Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2025 | 07:40 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 19th Aug, 2025) A day-long Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Expo was recently hosted in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), jointly organized by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), UN World food Programme, and Zaheer Ahmed Khawaja Memorial Foundation.
The expo aimed to raise public awareness, promote timely preparedness, and create coordination among institutions to deal with natural disasters swiftly.
Government and semi-government institutions, Rescue 1122, national and international NGOs, and academia set up stalls in the expo, showcasing modern equipment, machinery, and awareness-based literature related to disaster management and emergency response. Participants visited the stalls, gaining first-hand information from experts on the latest equipment and techniques.
Director General SDMA Sardar Waheed Khan inaugurated the ceremony, emphasizing the importance of emergency services in the face of climate change.
Secretary Industries Chaudhry Abdul Rehman highlighted the need for advance preparation for natural disasters, stating that such measures not only keep the public safe but also increase institutional capabilities.
Distinguished guests, including Deputy Inspector General of Police Mirpur Division Dr. Liaquat Ali and Deputy Commissioner Mirpur Yasir Riaz, visited various stalls and received detailed briefings on disaster risk reduction from experts. The expo provided a platform for meaningful discussions and partnerships to drive collective progress in disaster risk reduction.
A large number of students, teachers, and the public participated in the expo, expressing deep interest in disaster risk reduction. The participants vowed to play a role in creating a safe and stable society by conveying these messages to their respective areas. People from different schools of thought also expressed interest in the stalls, terming the expo as of utmost importance.
