Open Menu

Mega Drinking Water Project To Be Launched In Rawalpindi Div With 1,151 Filtration Plants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Mega drinking water project to be launched in Rawalpindi Div with 1,151 filtration plants

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Amir Khattak on Tuesday said a mega project would be launched on a priority basis in Rawalpindi to ensure the immediate and effective supply of clean drinking water to the citizens.

The project would be part of large-scale schemes being launched by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to ensure the provision of clean and safe drinking water across the province, he added.

Some 1,151 water filtration plants had been proposed for the Rawalpindi Division under the mega project, which would directly benefit the public, the commissioner said while chairing a meeting here at his office regarding the provision of clean drinking water.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema, Director Development Zenia Khan, SE Public Health and other officers concerned attended the meeting. The deputy commissioners of Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal and Murree participated through video link.

The commissioner appointed the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) as the focal person for the ‘Clean Water’ project.

He directed all the deputy commissioners of five districts to identify suitable land for filtration plants within a week. “In this regard, the government land should be selected on priority basis, such as schools, government offices, police stations or mosques, and if the government land is not available in any area, then such private land should be identified which can be donated for this noble cause” he advised.

The commissioner observed that the provision of clean water was a fundamental right of the people and that was why the completion of the project was among the top priorities of the Punjab Government.

He instructed the officers concerned to ensure speedy implementation of the project so that the people could benefit from it as soon as possible.

Recent Stories

SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new org ..

SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure

3 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador

Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador

3 hours ago
 UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Form ..

UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway

3 hours ago
 Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 ..

Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest

3 hours ago
 US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump ..

US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy

3 hours ago
 Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bil ..

Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..

3 hours ago
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau

UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau

3 hours ago
 FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax ..

FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..

3 hours ago
 Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitaria ..

Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..

3 hours ago
 Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmak ..

Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman

3 hours ago
 vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Ex ..

Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer

3 hours ago
 SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas i ..

SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan