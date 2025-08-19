DC orders timely evacuation of population from potential flood affected areas

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq has said that, in light of the alert issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab, the complete evacuation of the population from potentially flood-affected areas should be ensured.

He emphasized that safeguarding human lives from threats is the top priority of the district administration. He made these remarks while presiding over a meeting of the Disaster Management Authority Bahawalpur in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's Office. During the meeting, he conducted a detailed review of the arrangements made to cope with the potential flood. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Captain (Retired) Tayyab Sami Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Nasir Shahzad Dogar, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Khalil Ahmed, and Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Qurat-ul-Ain, while the Assistant Commissioners of all three tehsils, Ahmedpur East, Hasilpur, and Khairpur Tamewali, participated via video link.

The Deputy Commissioner issued orders to all relevant government departments to remain on high alert in view of the potential flood.

District Emergency Officer Baqir Hussain gave a detailed briefing to the meeting regarding flood arrangements. The meeting was informed that the Rescue Emergency Department has activated 3 advanced flood rescue posts in Bahawalpur City, one in Bahawalpur Saddar, one in Khairpur Tamewali, two in Hasilpur, and one in Ahmedpur East. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq directed all officers to improve coordination among themselves and to improve performance in flood duty. The Deputy Commissioner also directed the safe evacuation of the population from areas likely to be affected by the potential flood.