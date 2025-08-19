Rescue 1122 on high alert after rainfall

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Rescue 1122 Sargodha is fully activated to respond to emergency situations caused by the morning rainfall in Sargodha.

This was stated by District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah while talking to APP here on Tuesday.

He said the Rescue teams were providing timely assistance to citizens stranded in rainwater on various roads, including University Road.

The DEO Mazhar Shah said the teams were safely evacuating citizens, vehicles, and motorcyclists to secure locations. He said the Rescue 1122 was also responding to regular emergency calls during the rainfall, showcasing their readiness and commitment to public service.

The District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah emphasized that citizen service is the top priority for Rescue 1122.

He urged the public to contact the 1122 helpline immediately in case of any emergency.