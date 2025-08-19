Holders of blocked CNICs advised to contact Mirpur-AJK DC office

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 19th Aug, 2025) Mirpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) office has informed the public that the list of blocked national identity cards related to the district has been received from the NADRA office.

"All concerned, whom CNIC are lying blocked, are informed that for the restoration of their block identity cards, they should submit the required papers/documents to the office of the DC Mirpur within next 15 days for further proceeding by appearing in person with certified evidence/documents", DC office spokesman reported.

"If the concerned fails to appear within the time with the required certified data/evidence, it will be assumed that he or she does not have any evidence/argument in his/her favor and a unilateral decision will be made and no excuse from anyone will be acceptable", he said.

