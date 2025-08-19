Open Menu

Holders Of Blocked CNICs Advised To Contact Mirpur-AJK DC Office

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Holders of blocked CNICs advised to contact Mirpur-AJK DC office

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 19th Aug, 2025) Mirpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) office has informed the public that the list of blocked national identity cards related to the district has been received from the NADRA office.

"All concerned, whom CNIC are lying blocked, are informed that for the restoration of their block identity cards, they should submit the required papers/documents to the office of the DC Mirpur within next 15 days for further proceeding by appearing in person with certified evidence/documents", DC office spokesman reported.

"If the concerned fails to appear within the time with the required certified data/evidence, it will be assumed that he or she does not have any evidence/argument in his/her favor and a unilateral decision will be made and no excuse from anyone will be acceptable", he said.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new org ..

SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure

3 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador

Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador

3 hours ago
 UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Form ..

UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway

3 hours ago
 Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 ..

Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest

3 hours ago
 US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump ..

US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy

3 hours ago
 Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bil ..

Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..

3 hours ago
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau

UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau

3 hours ago
 FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax ..

FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..

3 hours ago
 Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitaria ..

Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..

3 hours ago
 Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmak ..

Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman

3 hours ago
 vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Ex ..

Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer

3 hours ago
 SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas i ..

SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan