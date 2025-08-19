DC visits One Unit Colony to inspect cleanliness

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq visited One Unit Colony to review the cleanliness activities in connection with the "Suthra Punjab Program".

He inspected the cleanliness situation in the residential areas of the colony. Chief Executive Officer of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar and Senior Manager Operations BWMC were also present with him on the occasion.

He directed the concerned authorities to improve the sanitation system on a permanent basis and increase the number of sanitary workers. He directed for immediate removal of construction debris.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the Waste Management Company should take steps to encourage the residents of One Unit Colony to dispose of garbage in containers. He said that the environment of One Unit Staff Colony should be kept clean, tidy, and healthy.