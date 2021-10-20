UrduPoint.com

Newly Appointed President Cantt Board Brig. Salman Nazar Visits RCB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

Newly appointed President Cantt Board Brig. Salman Nazar visits RCB

Newly appointed President Cantonment Board and Station Commander Rawalpindi Brig. Salman Nazar here on Wednesday visited Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) after assuming office

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Newly appointed President Cantonment board and Station Commander Rawalpindi Brig. Salman Nazar here on Wednesday visited Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) after assuming office.

Cantonment Executive Officer Muhammad Omar Farooq Ali Malik welcomed the Station Commander.

Additional CEO, Mujahid Shah, Maria Jabeen, Additional CEO, Naveed Nawaz, Deputy CEO Ghulam Sabir Basra, Secretary Cantt Board Qaiser Mahmood and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

The CEO introduced RCB officers to the Station Commander while the President of the Cantonment Board planted a sapling in the office premises and also prayed for peace and progress of the country.

He was given a detailed briefing and apprised about performance of the Cantonment Board.

