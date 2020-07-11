Newly constructed Police Line in Hangu to solve problems of Police Force residents

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) ::Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi visited Hangua Police Line and was briefed about the overall performance of the Police Force through a detailed report.

On arrival at Hangu Police Line, RPO Kohat Region Tayyab Hafeez Cheema and DPO Kohat Javed Iqbal were also present on the occasion. Dr. Sanaullah and other guests were warmly welcomed. On arrival at Hangu Police Line, a well-armed contingent of Hangu Police presented guard of honor to the IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa soon after laying flowers wreaths and offered Fateha.

During the visit, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi officially inaugurated the Police Lines Hangu under construction by cutting the ribbon. On this occasion, Director Works Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Feroz Shah gave a detailed briefing to the IGP about the Police Line through a chart.

IGP KP said that the resettlement of the newly constructed Police Line would solve the problems of the residents of Hangu Police and improve the performance of the police force. He said that facilities were being made available to enhance the capacity of the police.

Later, the IG also inaugurated the City Casing Police Station. On the occasion, the IGP said that the Hangu Police, while playing the role of front line force in the war against terrorism, had made many sacrifices and sacrifices to maintain law and order.

Thanks to Almighty Allah we are breathing in peace today, Dr. Sanaullah said. The IGP inquired about the problems being faced by the Hangu Police and termed their performance as satisfactory. He said that the police should play their role considering the protection of life and property of the people as their first duty.

Praising the professionalism, he said that the performance of Hangu Police against criminal elements was commendable and hoped that they would continue to use its capabilities to eradicate anti-national elements and terrorists and enhance the prestige of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

Later, the IG also inaugurated a residential block for drill instructors by cutting the ribbon at Police Training College, Hangu.