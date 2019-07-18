NHA collect revenue of Rs 43326.30m in 2018-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The National Highway Authority (NHA) has collected total revenue of Rs 43326.30 million in 2018-19 while revenue of Rs 28645.46 million was generated in 2017-18.

The NHA has issued performance details on Wednesday that the revenue of the authority has been increased Rs. 14680.84 million (51.25 percent increase) as compared to the previous year, a press release said.

Likewise, in accountability head, total audit recoveries of Rs 7015.42 million were made in 2018-19, while in 2017-18 no audit recoveries were made. It is to recall that during 2008 to 2018 for the offices of Minister and Parliamentary Secretary total expenditures of more than Rs 9.8 million were made on TA/DA and Rs.25.73 million were spent on vehicles and petrol from NHA's budget.

While in 2018-19 expenditures of Minister's office in TA/DA, vehicles and petrol heads were not made from NHA's budget.

National Highway Authority actively launched the anti encroachment drive in 2018-19 and 3347 encroachments were removed and resultantly recaptured 448.25 Kanals land. Cost of the vacated land comes to Rs.

2503 million. It's to mention that under Clean and Green Pakistan Programme, NHA has planted 757926 trees along motorways and national highways during 2018-19, and this drive will be continue.

In 2018-19 National Highway Authority and National Highways and Motorway Police were launched mobile applications for sharing of information of all ongoing projects as well as live information for commuter's facilitation.

Geo-graphic information system was another step forward initiated to prepare digital data of entire NHA's Right of Way (RoW) that will be completed by December 11, 2020.

E-Billing project to convert payments of development projects through electronic mode has also been initiated. Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway Project (CPEC Western Route) will come on E-Billing mode as a pilot project on July 30, 2019.

With the view to maintain transparency in road building schemes, system for E-Tendering/Bidding of NHA's procurement has been started that will be completed and launched by December 2019. Road projects having total length of 1188 Km have also been realized.