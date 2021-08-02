UrduPoint.com

NHA Completes 1654 Km Roads During Last Three Years: Murad Saeed

Mon 02nd August 2021

NHA completes 1654 km roads during last three years: Murad Saeed

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Monday said that National Highway Authority (NHA) had completed 1654 kilometer roads portions during the last three years

Further, work on 6117 km long road sections is in progress or in the procurement stage.

Revenue of NHA had been enhanced by 115% which rose to Rs 86 billion, said a press release.

He was addressing a high level meeting held at Ministry of Communications wherein motorways and national highways projects were reviewed in detail.

Senior officers from Ministry of Communications and National Highway Authority were also present.

Murad Saeed said, with the construction of new roads, NHA's had also started maintenance works of its network throughout the country and during the current year 4000 km long road segments would be repaired and restored.

He said, for the first time, a comprehensive plan was chalked and being implemented for construction of new roads and maintenance of old roads.

He informed that more than 200 maintenance projects were prepared for improvement of roads.

He said, Names of Contractor, General Manager and Project Director concerned along with their cell numbers would be mentioned at signage of every new project and maintenance project. He said that this step would make every officer responsible and accountable to the public directly.

"In case of good performance the officer may receive appreciation, while in case of delay in execution of work and difficulties to the people, the concerned officers will have to face public pressure and embarrassment" he said.

Details of all NHA projects, ongoing schemes, along with names of officers concerned had also been made available at NHA website, he added.

