NHA Continues Efforts To Ensure Road Networks Usability In Monsoon Rains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2022 | 07:38 PM

National Highway Authority (NHA) is taking effective measures to maintain traffic flow on its network in the face of heavy rains and floods during the ongoing monsoon season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) is taking effective measures to maintain traffic flow on its network in the face of heavy rains and floods during the ongoing monsoon season.

According to the details provided by NHA's field formations, Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road has been blocked due to the fall of large rocks. Three Excavators had been rushed to the site to reopen the road, said a press release.

Similarly, in Balochistan, the Hub-Uthal section has been opened for traffic and the steps are underway to open remaining sections up to Bela for traffic. Karakoram Highway (KKH) was closed for all traffic due to mud flow near Dasu. However traffic at this point has now been restored. Landslides at Wango Hills in Balochistan are being controlled by two excavators, two tractors and two tractor-trolleys.

According to General Manager (Punjab-South) NHA Multan Iftikhar Sajid, the cut on Indus Highway near Taunsa due to flood had been filled and the road was opened to traffic.

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood has directed the NHA to take practical steps immediately if rain disrupts traffic on its network so that people might not face troubles.

On special instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the minister of communications and postal services, Federal Secretary Communications and Chairman NHA Captain (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha inspected different highways in Balochistan including the site of Hub Bridge on Karachi-Quetta National Highway (N-25).

Due to heavy rain and flood on July 25, two spans of Hub Bridge were collapsed, while this bridge was closed to traffic on July 22 due to erosion in the pillars and traffic was diverted to the hub bypass.

The Hub Bridge was constructed by the Communication and Works Department in 1962. It had 24 spans and each span was 25 meters. The width of the bridge was 8.50 meters and was not capable of bearing the load of heavy traffic of the present days. Moreover, during the recent heavy monsoon rains, the condition of the bridge deteriorated further and it could have caused an untoward incident like the Sher Shah Bridge. So the bridge was closed with the support of the district administration and the traffic movement was suspended.

In view of the current condition of the remaining spans of the hub bridge, Asad Mahmood ordered the construction of a new hub bridge, that had formally been approved by the NHA Executive board on Wednesday. He also directed to fill all the cracks appearing on the Bela-Uthal-Hub National Highway.

The minister said these matters were needed to be implemented on priority basis to facilitate the road users, local population and industrial sectors. He directed to ensure safety measures ahead of the predicted monsoon rainfalls so that any untoward situation could be dealt with in time.

He further said, the chairman NHA and his team of experts was examining the damage caused to the highways of Sindh and Balochistan due to floods, and in the light of their consultation, a comprehensive plan would be chalked out for the complete rehabilitation of the roads.

