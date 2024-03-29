NHA Restores Road Link Between KP, Balochistan
Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2024 | 08:58 PM
National Highway Authority on Friday successfully restored the vital road link between the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) National Highway Authority on Friday successfully restored the vital road link between the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.
Following persistent and dedicated efforts by NHA's skilled construction experts, the road connection on the Dhanasar-Zhob section of N-50 has been fully restored, said a press release issued here.
Severe weather conditions, including heavy rains and subsequent landslides, had previously led to the suspension of traffic on this crucial route, necessitating diversions to alternate roads.
Under the guidance of Chairman NHA Arshad Majeed Mohmand, the NHA staff deployed in the region worked tirelessly, around the clock, utilizing heavy machinery to effectively reopen the damaged road segments.
The relentless efforts of NHA General Manager, Agha Inayat, Deputy Director Agha Baseer, and their team were instrumental in achieving this feat through sheer hard work and commitment.
It is worth noting that the National Highway Authority has successfully restored traffic flow between KP and Balochistan via the N-50 route in the shortest possible time frame, ensuring vital connectivity was reestablished for the benefit of all commuters and general public .
Recent Stories
China's Global Security Initiative 'crucial in fight against terrorism': Forum
Bibi Aseefa elected unopposed from NA-207, NawabShah
Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach
Blackouts hit three Ukrainian regions after Russian air attack
Neelum Jhelum achieves max capacity of 969 MW after TRT inspection
Engineer Naeem retires as CEO PEDO
Action ordered against violators of Wildlife Act
Tourism Advisor unpleased, seeks return assets
Health minister reviews progress of Gangaram Hospital revamping project
Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm at various parts of country:PMD Pakistan Meteorolog ..
China, India hold 'candid, in-depth' talks on boundary issues but Jaishankar say ..
Sindh Governor inaugurates latest machine at JDC Free Lab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bibi Aseefa elected unopposed from NA-207, NawabShah1 minute ago
-
Neelum Jhelum achieves max capacity of 969 MW after TRT inspection5 minutes ago
-
Engineer Naeem retires as CEO PEDO6 minutes ago
-
Action ordered against violators of Wildlife Act6 minutes ago
-
Tourism Advisor unpleased, seeks return assets6 minutes ago
-
Health minister reviews progress of Gangaram Hospital revamping project1 minute ago
-
Sindh Governor inaugurates latest machine at JDC Free Lab1 minute ago
-
NAHE announces results of pre-assessment test1 minute ago
-
Sub-cabinet committee reviews law, order in Punjab54 minutes ago
-
Notification of confirmed police officers issued54 minutes ago
-
Open courts part of struggle against corruption: ACE DG54 minutes ago
-
Resolving citizens’ complaints top priority of Federal Ombudsman: IO54 minutes ago