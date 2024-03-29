Open Menu

NHA Restores Road Link Between KP, Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2024 | 08:58 PM

NHA restores road link between KP, Balochistan

National Highway Authority on Friday successfully restored the vital road link between the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) National Highway Authority on Friday successfully restored the vital road link between the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Following persistent and dedicated efforts by NHA's skilled construction experts, the road connection on the Dhanasar-Zhob section of N-50 has been fully restored, said a press release issued here.

Severe weather conditions, including heavy rains and subsequent landslides, had previously led to the suspension of traffic on this crucial route, necessitating diversions to alternate roads.

Under the guidance of Chairman NHA Arshad Majeed Mohmand, the NHA staff deployed in the region worked tirelessly, around the clock, utilizing heavy machinery to effectively reopen the damaged road segments.

The relentless efforts of NHA General Manager, Agha Inayat, Deputy Director Agha Baseer, and their team were instrumental in achieving this feat through sheer hard work and commitment.

It is worth noting that the National Highway Authority has successfully restored traffic flow between KP and Balochistan via the N-50 route in the shortest possible time frame, ensuring vital connectivity was reestablished for the benefit of all commuters and general public .

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Road Traffic NHA All Rains

Recent Stories

China's Global Security Initiative 'crucial in fig ..

China's Global Security Initiative 'crucial in fight against terrorism': Forum

57 seconds ago
 Bibi Aseefa elected unopposed from NA-207, NawabSh ..

Bibi Aseefa elected unopposed from NA-207, NawabShah

1 minute ago
 Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Lever ..

Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach

1 minute ago
 Blackouts hit three Ukrainian regions after Russia ..

Blackouts hit three Ukrainian regions after Russian air attack

1 minute ago
 Neelum Jhelum achieves max capacity of 969 MW afte ..

Neelum Jhelum achieves max capacity of 969 MW after TRT inspection

5 minutes ago
 Engineer Naeem retires as CEO PEDO

Engineer Naeem retires as CEO PEDO

6 minutes ago
Action ordered against violators of Wildlife Act

Action ordered against violators of Wildlife Act

6 minutes ago
 Tourism Advisor unpleased, seeks return assets

Tourism Advisor unpleased, seeks return assets

6 minutes ago
 Health minister reviews progress of Gangaram Hospi ..

Health minister reviews progress of Gangaram Hospital revamping project

1 minute ago
 Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm at various parts of co ..

Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm at various parts of country:PMD Pakistan Meteorolog ..

1 minute ago
 China, India hold 'candid, in-depth' talks on boun ..

China, India hold 'candid, in-depth' talks on boundary issues but Jaishankar say ..

1 minute ago
 Sindh Governor inaugurates latest machine at JDC F ..

Sindh Governor inaugurates latest machine at JDC Free Lab

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan