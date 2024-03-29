NHA restores road link between KP, Balochistan

National Highway Authority on Friday successfully restored the vital road link between the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) National Highway Authority on Friday successfully restored the vital road link between the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Following persistent and dedicated efforts by NHA's skilled construction experts, the road connection on the Dhanasar-Zhob section of N-50 has been fully restored, said a press release issued here.

Severe weather conditions, including heavy rains and subsequent landslides, had previously led to the suspension of traffic on this crucial route, necessitating diversions to alternate roads.

Under the guidance of Chairman NHA Arshad Majeed Mohmand, the NHA staff deployed in the region worked tirelessly, around the clock, utilizing heavy machinery to effectively reopen the damaged road segments.

The relentless efforts of NHA General Manager, Agha Inayat, Deputy Director Agha Baseer, and their team were instrumental in achieving this feat through sheer hard work and commitment.

It is worth noting that the National Highway Authority has successfully restored traffic flow between KP and Balochistan via the N-50 route in the shortest possible time frame, ensuring vital connectivity was reestablished for the benefit of all commuters and general public .