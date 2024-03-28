NHA Working To Remove Debris To Open Zhob-Dhanasar Road
Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2024 | 06:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) A heavy landslide occurred at the Zhob-Dhanasar section of N-50 which blocked the highway with large stones.
The NHA crews were working to remove the heavy landslides for reopening the blocked road.
The National Highway N- 50, Zhob-Dhanasar section blocked for all kind of traffic due to heavy sliding causing damage to a portion of road in Dahnasar area caused by continuous rain fall in the area.
According to the details, due to landslides caused by recent heavy rains in Dahanasar, an area adjacent to Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the main highway was affected and all traffic was suspended till the clearance of the road.
The NHA officers and staff were working for removing heavy landslides throughout the blockage area, said a news release issued here.
NHA machinery and staffers have been mobilized at the blocked site and started working to remove the sliding material and repair the damaged section of the road.
"It will take about 72 hours to clear the road for all kind of traffic, therefore District administration Killa Saifullah, Zhob, and Sherani is requested to divert all kind of traffic to alternate routes of Killa Saifullah-Loralai-DG Khan N-70, " the news release added.
District administration Dera Ismail Khan may also be requested to divert all the traffic towards D.G Khan and avoid allowing traffic towards D.I.Khan - Mughal Kot section of N-50.
APP/umr-ask/
