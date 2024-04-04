Open Menu

NHMP, FWO And Forest Department Jointly Launch Spring Tree Plantation Campaign

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2024 | 02:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP), Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and the Department of Forests Thursday have jointly launched a spring tree plantation campaign along the Hazara Motorway.

Sector Commander Hazara Motorway Sajjad Bhatti, DFO City Sheryar, Major Tanveer and Deputy Manager FWO Atif inaugurated the campaign by planting trees here Thursday. During the campaign, trees will be planted along the sides of the Hazara Motorway.

The Hazara Motorway is one of the most beautiful road of the country and after huge plantation it will attract more people and provide a eco-friendly environment to the people.

