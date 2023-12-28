Nihao China 2024, China Ice & Snow Tourism overseas promotion season launched in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) The Nihao China-2024, China Ice and Snow Tourism Overseas Promotion season has been launched in Pakistan by the China Cultural Center in collaboration with the Culture Office of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan.

Various other organizations collaborating to organize the wonderful event include the Network of International Culturallink Entities, the cultural and tourism departments (bureaus) from Beijing, Tianjin, Heilongjiang, Jilin, Liaoning, Hebei, Shanxi, Xinjiang, and Inner Mongolia.

The event along with Nihao China! has been launched in Pakistan in December 2023 and will go through the end of January 2024. Numerous promotional videos, documentaries, and exhibitions will be aired on the China Cultural Center in Pakistan's official Facebook page(https://www.facebook.com/cccenterinpak), as well as Official WeChat Account, Twitter Account of the Cultural Counselor and the Center’s Director H.E Zhang Heqing(https://twitter.com/zhang_heqing) and other platforms.

In this Ice and Snow promotional season China's national tourist image, together with the ice and snow cultural riches of each area, are promoted through many carefully selected series of videos, documentaries, virtual exhibitions and photography exhibitions.

The Xinjiang, Liaoning, and Heilongjiang Overseas Promotion Week will include theme videos, and exhibitions focusing on unique ice and snow resources and culture, presenting the beautiful scenery and cultural charm of these provinces. Besides this Ice and Snow culture of Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, and Jilin will also be part of this Ice and Snow Promotion season.

The "Building Dreams in Ice and Snow" theme activities are designed to embody the development concept of "Ice and Snow, Golden and Silver Mountains." The project uses the "cool" resources of ice and snow to boost the "hot" economy of culture and tourism, taking use of China's advantages in these areas. It emphasizes China's unique ice and snow tourism abroad, encourages cultural interchange, and supports high-quality, environmentally friendly development.

All these activities aimed to help Pakistani audiences and netizens from around the world to have a deeper appreciation for China's ice and snow culture and tourism, which will encourage them to visit China and experience this beauty by themselves.