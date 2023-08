Nine ACs transferred

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :The Punjab government has issued transfer and posting orders of nine assistant commissioners (ACs), on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner Murree Kamran Hussain Mushatq has been made an OSD, AC Faisalabad (Sadar) Kamran Saghir has been transferred and posted as AC Murree, Personal Staff Affair to Additional Chief Secretary Muhammad Fazal Abbas transferred as AC Faisalabad (Sadar), AC Fasialbad (City) Muhammad Zubair made OSD,AC Mianwali Aziz Ali Khan transferred as AC Faisalabad (City), Noman Mehmood posted as AC Mianwali, Dr.

Ayesha Khan posted as AC Vehari, AC Jaranwala Shaukat Masih made OSD, AC Tandianwala Rana Aurangzeb has been given additional charge of Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala for a period of 3 months or till the new appointment is ordered.