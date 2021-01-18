UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Held With Narcotics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Nine held with narcotics

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested nine drug peddlers including a woman and recovered 3.6 kg hashish, 1.42 kg heroin and 129 litres liquor from them.

The police raided at the den of Fazilat Bibi and recovered 1.42 kg heroin from her possession.

In another raid at the dens of Ahsan, the police seized 1.

3 kg hashish, 425 gram hashish from Asif, 220 gram hashish from Babar, 450 gram hashish from Aurangzeb and 240 gram opium from Azhar Hussain.

The police also arrested 13 bootleggers and seized 129 litres of liquor from them.

The police also claimed to have arrested six proclaimed offenders wanted by the police indifferent heinous crimes and recovered illicit weapons from them.

Cases have been registered.

Related Topics

Police Women From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs organises 20 awareness events in 4th ..

6 minutes ago

Cybercrimes becoming a national security threat: M ..

1 hour ago

Sugar, wheat prices to be brought down, says Hamma ..

1 hour ago

HBL PSL 2021 Hamaray Heroes launched

1 hour ago

Saboor Aly complains about ‘Gora’ culture in s ..

1 hour ago

Update on Pakistan team

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.