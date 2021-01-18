Nine held with narcotics

(@FahadShabbir)

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested nine drug peddlers including a woman and recovered 3.6 kg hashish, 1.42 kg heroin and 129 litres liquor from them.

The police raided at the den of Fazilat Bibi and recovered 1.42 kg heroin from her possession.

In another raid at the dens of Ahsan, the police seized 1.

3 kg hashish, 425 gram hashish from Asif, 220 gram hashish from Babar, 450 gram hashish from Aurangzeb and 240 gram opium from Azhar Hussain.

The police also arrested 13 bootleggers and seized 129 litres of liquor from them.

The police also claimed to have arrested six proclaimed offenders wanted by the police indifferent heinous crimes and recovered illicit weapons from them.

Cases have been registered.