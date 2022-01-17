Nine housing schemes set-up across country for overseas Pakistanis

Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HR) have established nine housing schemes across the country for overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HR) have established nine housing schemes across the country for overseas Pakistanis.

An official source told APP here on Monday that these schemes included Phase-1 Lahore Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Housing Scheme, Phase-1 extension, and Phase-II OPF Farmhouses, Larkana, Dadu, Peshawar, Gujrat, Chittarpari Mirpur AJK, Zone-V Islamabad, to provide them residential facilities.

He said that thousands of plots created in these schemes were allotted to overseas Pakistanis and located at the prime locations in the cities of Islamabad, Lahore, Gujrat, Peshawar, Dadu, Larkana, and Mirpur (AJK).

OPF Housing Scheme Raiwind Road (Phase-I) Lahore spread over an area of 2316 Kanals was located about 3 KM from Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital which encompassed 1783 residential and 93 commercial plots.

All the 1735 residential plots stand allotted to overseas Pakistanis, whereas the remaining 48 residential & 69 commercial plots will be allotted through auction.

He said that OPF Housing Scheme Bhimber Road Gujrat was spread over an area of 296 kanals and located on the main Bhimber road Gujrat. This encompassed 210 residential and 09 commercial plots. All the residential/commercial plots stand were allotted to overseas Pakistanis.

OPF Housing Scheme Naudero Road Larkana spread over an area of 228 kanals was located at Naudero Road Larkana which encompasses 430 residential and 24 commercial plots.

All the 430 residential and 24 commercial plots stand allotted to overseas Pakistanis and the general public, he added.

OPF Housing Scheme Budhni Road Peshawar spread over an area of 991 kanals was located near Budhni Road near Motorway exit, which encompassed 681 residential and 74 commercial plots.

All the 741 residential plots stand allotted to Overseas Pakistanis and the general public, whereas the remaining 55 commercial plots will be allotted through open auction in due course of time.