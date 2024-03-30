Nine shopkeepers booked over profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) The price control magistrates arrested nine people accused of profiteering in the district,here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson,price control magistrates inspected various bazaars and markets of the city and found nine shopkeepers who were selling commodities against control rates including Khalid,Ansar,Asif,Gulzar,Zahoor,Zafar,Saleem,Ashraf and Nadeem.

Police registered cases against them under profiteering act.