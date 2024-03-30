Nine Shopkeepers Booked Over Profiteering
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2024 | 01:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) The price control magistrates arrested nine people accused of profiteering in the district,here on Saturday.
According to a spokesperson,price control magistrates inspected various bazaars and markets of the city and found nine shopkeepers who were selling commodities against control rates including Khalid,Ansar,Asif,Gulzar,Zahoor,Zafar,Saleem,Ashraf and Nadeem.
Police registered cases against them under profiteering act.
Recent Stories
1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from Brazil
PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches
Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas
International Day of Zero Waste being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024
Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach
Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi
Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies discuss relations
Moscow slams 'unacceptable Israeli' strikes on Syria
Amorim emerges as new front-runner after Alonso snubs Liverpool
Israeli strikes foe Hezbollah in Syria, Lebanon
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan wants to further enhance bilateral cooperation with Russia: PM28 minutes ago
-
Pakistan wants to further enhance bilateral cooperation with Russian: PM37 minutes ago
-
Light rain lashes Bahawalpur38 minutes ago
-
PFA foils fake milk production attempt, seizes goods, machinery58 minutes ago
-
JICA delegation visits Education Secretariat South Punjab1 hour ago
-
Two notorious drug peddlers held, over 36kg hashish recovered1 hour ago
-
Mother,son held with drugs1 hour ago
-
Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas2 hours ago
-
International Day of Zero Waste being observed today2 hours ago
-
Opening of IFAD country office in Islamabad next month to boost partnership4 hours ago
-
Djibouti govt reiterates resolve to boost Pakistan ties for mutual benefits5 hours ago
-
Waqar Mehdi congratulates Aseefa Bhutto on her election as MNA12 hours ago