NMU VC Forms Committee To Submit Report On PIBC Issue
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2024 | 04:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Vice Chancellor, Dr Mehnaz Khakwani, constituted a three-member committee to delve into the perturbing issue that emerged after the mass resignation of five faculty members against the Executive Director appointment.
The committee comprises the Head of the Radiology department Dr Abdul Sattar Anjum as convener, Prof of Medicines Dr Abrar Ahmad and AMS (Admin) Dr Zahid Ahmad as members.
The committee was formed under the directives of Additional Secretary SCH&ME (General) South Punjab, and it will furnish its report within two days.
The committee was directed to submit its comprehensive report and pragmatic proposal regarding the matter.
It is worth mentioning here that five senior faculty members of Pak Italian Modern Burn Centre (PIBC) tendered mass resignation on March 26 against the second-time appointment of Executive Director, Dr Naveed Akhtar, and senior registrar, Dr Ahmed Ali Malik with senior medics.
After the resignations, the doctors had boycotted the OPD and other services to patients.
APP/mjk/
Recent Stories
UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam results
Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T20I formats
Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy
PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft
Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..
PM makes two more appointments in his team
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..
Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..
Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G
Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police bust street criminal gang, arrest two active members9 minutes ago
-
Police dispose of kites, string rolls worth millions of rupees9 minutes ago
-
19 outlaws held, drugs weapons recovered9 minutes ago
-
Lahore police continue crackdown on drugs9 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Ali: educational institutes in Sindh to remain closed on April 19 minutes ago
-
6 dead, 1225 injured in 1106 road accidents in Punjab9 minutes ago
-
Minister pledges completion of PMDFC schemes by 202519 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of rape of mentally challenged girl19 minutes ago
-
Magistrates ordered to expedite action against profiteers19 minutes ago
-
Balochistan sports dept encourages youth participation to combat social evils: MPAs19 minutes ago
-
Urdu language role in Pakistan movement highlighted19 minutes ago
-
LCCI President advocates 'soft inspections' to address health & OTC concerns39 minutes ago