NMU VC forms committee to submit report on PIBC issue

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Vice Chancellor, Dr Mehnaz Khakwani, constituted a three-member committee to delve into the perturbing issue that emerged after the mass resignation of five faculty members against the Executive Director appointment.

The committee comprises the Head of the Radiology department Dr Abdul Sattar Anjum as convener, Prof of Medicines Dr Abrar Ahmad and AMS (Admin) Dr Zahid Ahmad as members.

The committee was formed under the directives of Additional Secretary SCH&ME (General) South Punjab, and it will furnish its report within two days.

The committee was directed to submit its comprehensive report and pragmatic proposal regarding the matter.

It is worth mentioning here that five senior faculty members of Pak Italian Modern Burn Centre (PIBC) tendered mass resignation on March 26 against the second-time appointment of Executive Director, Dr Naveed Akhtar, and senior registrar, Dr Ahmed Ali Malik with senior medics.

After the resignations, the doctors had boycotted the OPD and other services to patients.

