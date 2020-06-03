No Complacency on SOPs compliance, says Minister for Planning Development Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar

Minister for Planning Development Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Wednesday said no complacency would be permitted as administrative actions would be initiated across the country against the violators of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of COVID-19 in high risk areas of Markets, Transport and Industrial Sectors across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning Development Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Wednesday said no complacency would be permitted as administrative actions would be initiated across the country against the violators of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of COVID-19 in high risk areas of Markets, Transport and Industrial Sectors across the country.

Chairing the meeting of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Asad Umar discussed the compliance of SOPs in detail with the provincial chief secretaries.

He said there should be a clear message conveyed to the masses that the government is going to spearhead stringent actions to ensure social distancing and compliance of safety guidelines in public places and high risk areas.

"The National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting minutes have been approved with the emphasis on ensuring voluntary compliance of SOPs and strict administrative action against violators. The NCC is fully supporting the provinces to ensure strict compliance of safety guidelines," he added.

Asad said the traders association were responsible to ensure compliance of SOPs which were being violated in the markets and increasing the risk of pandemic outbreak. "An effective media campaign is also going to be launched across the country to create education and awareness among the masses for voluntary compliance of SOPs." Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Punjab said there was need to reinvigorate administration's resolve, commitment and vigor for strict implementation of SOPs.

Chief Secretary Balochistan told the forum that positive coronavirus cases had increased after the easing of lockdown. He added that strict compliance of SOPs was ensured in the markets and various shops were sealed on violation.

Chief Secretary Sindh said, moving from lockdown to SOP compliance necessitates voluntary compliance of SOPs was necessary to be encouraged through effective media campaign and mass mobilization. He added that different departments were ensuring compliance of SOPs in various sectors where law enforcement agencies were also assisting in the process.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa informed that the traders associations at division level were taken on board to ensure compliance of SOPs where good compliance was observed in the industrial sector. He added that transport sector was also engaged to ensure compliance of SOPs.

Representatives of Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir also ensured to launch strict actions against the violators of SOPs.

Federal Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ejaz Ahmed Shah, Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, SAPM on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill, Prime Minister's Focal Person on COVID-19 Dr Faisal Sultan and others attended the meeting.