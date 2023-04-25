UrduPoint.com

No Compromise On Balochistan's Public Resources: Ziaullah

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2023 | 11:04 PM

No compromise on Balochistan's public resources: Ziaullah

Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs, PDMA Balochistan Mir Ziaullah Langu on Tuesday said that practical steps were being taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo for the development and prosperity of Balochistan and there would be no compromise on public resources

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs, PDMA Balochistan Mir Ziaullah Langu on Tuesday said that practical steps were being taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo for the development and prosperity of Balochistan and there would be no compromise on public resources.

He expressed these views while talking to the media at the luncheon hosted by Staff Officer Engineer Riaz Ahmad Langu.

On this occasion, Mir Manzoor Ahmad Langu, Mir Abdul Khaliq Langu, Mirzeb Langu, Mir Asfand langu, Haji Mohammad Ayub Adamzai Longo, Haji Sahib Dad Adamzai Lungu, Haji Hasil Khan Banglazai, Babur Mazan Langu, Mir Mumtaz Langu, Director PDMA Amanullah Rand, Mehrdal Baloch, Inayatullah Babar, Qayyum Langu and others were present.

The minister said that it was the responsibility of the government to maintain the atmosphere of peace and order in the province to protect the lives and property of the people.

For this purpose, all the security forces were being given clear orders and all possible facilities, he added.

He said that public development initiatives had been taken across province, including Kalat, Khaliqabad from which the all the people were being benefited. Works on roads in almost all the villages were in progress, besides fast paced work on education, health, and sanitation schemes, he said.

He said that we never believed in making tall claims, but things were happening to solve public problems. The current provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has taken record people-friendly measures which are unprecedented in the past, he noted.

He said that employment opportunities had been provided to thousands of youths on merit, saying that the mission of the government was equal development and prosperity in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Education Progress Kalat Mohammad Ayub National University Media All From Government Merit Packaging Limited Employment

Recent Stories

Harry Belafonte, pioneering performer and activist ..

Harry Belafonte, pioneering performer and activist, dies at 96

26 seconds ago
 UK evacuation flights for citizens take off from S ..

UK evacuation flights for citizens take off from Sudan

27 seconds ago
 South African Gov't to Consider Ruling Party's Cal ..

South African Gov't to Consider Ruling Party's Call to Withdraw From ICC - Presi ..

3 minutes ago
 Parliament supreme institution of Pakistan: Malik ..

Parliament supreme institution of Pakistan: Malik Ahmad Khan

3 minutes ago
 Dollar up as Biden confirms re-election bid

Dollar up as Biden confirms re-election bid

1 minute ago
 US Lawmaker to Introduce Bill Calling for Restorat ..

US Lawmaker to Introduce Bill Calling for Restoration of Ukraine's 1991 Borders ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.