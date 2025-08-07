No fresh operation in KP, actions under NAP to continue unhindered; NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Thursday ruled out any fresh operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, asserting that ongoing counter-terrorism actions under the National Action Plan (NAP) will proceed unhindered.

Responding to issues other than the points of order raised by Asad Qaiser and Ms. Shazia Marri in National Assembly, Talal Chaudhry warned, “Let me be clear, NAP operations will not be stopped by anyone, no matter who they are. He slammed PTI, asking, “Who brought back the TTP? Which CM said, ‘We won’t fight or we’ll end up like PPP or ANP’?”

On Youm-e-Istehsal protests of PTI, Talal Chaudhry defended the closure of Parliament’s entry gates, citing security concerns due to Section 144 and a large rally near D-Chowk. He clarified that the Parliament gates were shut for incoming crowds, not outgoing MNAs, who exited without obstruction.

Commenting on PTI’s August 5 protest, the minister noted minimal turnout in Islamabad, with fewer than 100 protestors that too only brief detentions. No MNAs were arrested. In Punjab, 94 people were held out of a population of 130 million. Most protests were symbolic and dispersed swiftly.

Talal Chaudhry dismissed the May 9 defense, stating that popularity offers no immunity from the law.

He said those who attacked state symbols did so for political gain and are now facing legal consequences, with courts in Punjab and Peshawar delivering rulings.

“Those who set fire to monuments were doing it for future election tickets, and now they’re facing the consequences. Courts in Punjab and Peshawar are issuing rulings—what more fairness do you want?”

Talal confirmed that land travel for Arbaeen pilgrims via Iran remained suspended due to regional tensions following the Israel-Iran conflict. He said the Interior Ministry and provincial authorities are in active dialogue with protesting pilgrims and MWM leadership. A delegation met ministry officials last Thursday, with further talks held recently with MWM’s Engineer Raja Nasir Abbas, he said. Talal said, I'm ready to visit Karachi for continued negotiations, adding that Sindh and Balochistan governments were fully aligned and the Sindh governor was in close contact with the protesters.

The minister further informed the House that the Prime Minister had directed the Defence Minister to ensure facilitation of pilgrims through air travel. “We have increased the number of flights and engaged foreign carriers, including Iranian and Iraqi airlines, to enhance capacity. Discussions are also underway to reduce fares,” he added.