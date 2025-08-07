No Fresh Operation In KP, Actions Under NAP To Continue Unhindered; NA Told
Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Thursday ruled out any fresh operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, asserting that ongoing counter-terrorism actions under the National Action Plan (NAP) will proceed unhindered.
Responding to issues other than the points of order raised by Asad Qaiser and Ms. Shazia Marri in National Assembly, Talal Chaudhry warned, “Let me be clear, NAP operations will not be stopped by anyone, no matter who they are. He slammed PTI, asking, “Who brought back the TTP? Which CM said, ‘We won’t fight or we’ll end up like PPP or ANP’?”
On Youm-e-Istehsal protests of PTI, Talal Chaudhry defended the closure of Parliament’s entry gates, citing security concerns due to Section 144 and a large rally near D-Chowk. He clarified that the Parliament gates were shut for incoming crowds, not outgoing MNAs, who exited without obstruction.
Commenting on PTI’s August 5 protest, the minister noted minimal turnout in Islamabad, with fewer than 100 protestors that too only brief detentions. No MNAs were arrested. In Punjab, 94 people were held out of a population of 130 million. Most protests were symbolic and dispersed swiftly.
Talal Chaudhry dismissed the May 9 defense, stating that popularity offers no immunity from the law.
He said those who attacked state symbols did so for political gain and are now facing legal consequences, with courts in Punjab and Peshawar delivering rulings.
“Those who set fire to monuments were doing it for future election tickets, and now they’re facing the consequences. Courts in Punjab and Peshawar are issuing rulings—what more fairness do you want?”
Talal confirmed that land travel for Arbaeen pilgrims via Iran remained suspended due to regional tensions following the Israel-Iran conflict. He said the Interior Ministry and provincial authorities are in active dialogue with protesting pilgrims and MWM leadership. A delegation met ministry officials last Thursday, with further talks held recently with MWM’s Engineer Raja Nasir Abbas, he said. Talal said, I'm ready to visit Karachi for continued negotiations, adding that Sindh and Balochistan governments were fully aligned and the Sindh governor was in close contact with the protesters.
The minister further informed the House that the Prime Minister had directed the Defence Minister to ensure facilitation of pilgrims through air travel. “We have increased the number of flights and engaged foreign carriers, including Iranian and Iraqi airlines, to enhance capacity. Discussions are also underway to reduce fares,” he added.
Recent Stories
National Space Academy partners with EDGE to launch space mission, satellite eng ..
Emerge, Emirates Development Bank to collaborate on developing, financing solar ..
Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in August due to Independence Day, Che ..
Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2028 Olympic cricket event
UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on international community to inten ..
ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trading member
Gaza Strip: 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes during past 24 hours
Tri-nation T20 series 2025: Pakistan, Afghanistan fans to be seated separately a ..
PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 schedule; registration begins August 8
Department of Energy deploys first vertical LPG tank system for food establishme ..
Burjeel Holdings reports 129% increase in Q2’25 net profit
NEPRA approves Rs1.89 per unit cut in power tariffs under quarterly adjustment
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MPA Jamila Paracha visits Liaquat Memorial Hospital, Kohat43 seconds ago
-
New CTO Rawalpindi assumes charge of office45 seconds ago
-
Senior Police engage Journalists at Faisalabad Press Club, pledge better coordination47 seconds ago
-
Rawalpindi Police conduct search operations50 seconds ago
-
Bakht Kakar unveils structural reforms, marking a new era in provincial healthcare11 minutes ago
-
PCHR holds dialogue on journalist protection, UNHR framework11 minutes ago
-
1155 grams hashish recovered11 minutes ago
-
AJK PM chairs review meeting on independence day11 minutes ago
-
Six held with contraband21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hazara stresses youth’s role in drug-free society at Abbottabad seminar21 minutes ago
-
No fresh operation in KP, actions under NAP to continue unhindered; NA told21 minutes ago
-
SSU van overturns near Haripur, one martyred, four critically injured21 minutes ago