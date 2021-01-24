No one to be allowed to create hindrance in development process: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that no one would be allowed to create hindrance in the process of development and progress being carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a media statement on Sunday, he said there was transparent and honest leadership on the one side, a symbol of disgrace the former rulers were on the other side.

The CM said that unfortunately, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had set national interests aside. The people had not elected corruption but transparency through their votes, he added. The opposition was not a threat for the government as this eldritch alliance was fading away with the passage of time, he maintained. He said that the hollow slogan of "Vote Ko Izzat Do" has died by its own.

The Chief Minister said that the government would complete its constitutional term and those who were creating hurdles the journey of progress and prosperity would get nothing.

Usman Buzdar said that disillusioned opposition had disappointed the people on every national issue. The opposition had utilized all its energy only on oral submissions, he said and added that people of Pakistan were well aware of the double standards of the opposition.

The opposition should keep this in mind that the public cannot be served by merely issuing statements but one has to stand with them in their trying times. The leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was standing beside the people and would continue to do so, whereas, the opposition was failed in the past and will meet the same fate in future.

The negative attitude of the opposition parties had diminished their credibility among the people, he maintained. He said that the opposition had made a vicious attempt to destroy national unity for their vested interests. The position of the opposition had been zero, practically, he said. The opposition created hue and cry and did nothing for the people, he mentioned. The people had been fed up with the negative politics of these two-faced politicians, he said.

The CM said that this was not the time for point-scoring. The opposition's politics to creating instability and unrest in the country would not work anymore. Those who made tall claims had been exposed in front of the people. Opposition parties had exhibited irresponsible attitude even in extraordinary circumstances, he said. Time had proved that the government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, had taken timely decisions.