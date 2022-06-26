UrduPoint.com

No Water Shortage On Eid :MD WASA

Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2022 | 06:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Managing Director (MD), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Tanveer said that there would be no water shortage on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Azha.

Talking to APP, he said WASA has taken special measures for the provision of water supply with out interruption to its consumers.

He informed that 524 tube wells and 160 filtration plants would be operational without any problem and interruption.

MD WASA said that a special cell has been established to deal with emergency complaints.

He urged consumers to register Water Complaint Sections located at Liaquat Bagh, Shamsabad, Commercial Market, Khaybane Sir Syed, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Chak Jalal Din, Dhama Syedan and Al Noor Colony.

Any kind of negligence and laxity at the part of water section staff both in office and at tube wells sites would not be tolerated and they themselves would be responsible for any action against them, he warned. He, however, appealed to the citizens not to waste the water.

